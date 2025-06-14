US Informs Thousands of Cubans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans of the Cancelation of Humanitarian Parole

“This notice informs you that your [humanitarian] parole has been canceled. If you do not leave the country, you may be subject to enforcement action,” reads the message sent to hundreds of thousands of people.

EFE (via 14ymedio), Washington, 12 June 2025 — The US Department of Homeland Security has notified hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti that the temporary protections for living and working in the country granted to them by the previous government are no longer valid.

This was reported by CNN, which had access to one of the emails sent to the people concerned.

“This notice informs you that your [humanitarian] parole has been canceled. If you do not leave the country, you could be subject to coercive measures including, among others, detention and expulsion, without the opportunity to do the paperwork and return to this country in an orderly manner,” says the message sent to hundreds of thousands of people.

The email also notifies them that work permits linked to that program will be revoked.

Sending these notifications is part of the Trump administration’s efforts to encourage millions of immigrants to leave the country

This notification is related to a ruling issued by the US Supreme Court on May 30 that allows the Trump administration to withdraw the temporary legal protection that the Biden administration granted to some 532,000 Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and Haitians.

The US Supreme Court granted the emergency request made by the Department of Homeland Security to challenge a federal judge’s ruling that blocked the measure signed by Trump as soon as he returned to the White House in January.

The Biden administration announced in 2023 that it would grant temporary protection to migrants from these countries who meet certain requirements (such as having a sponsor in the US), a program criticized by Republicans that sought to reduce illegal entries into the country.

Sending these notifications is part of the efforts of the Trump administration to encourage millions of immigrants to leave the country and to expel them directly, as shown by the raids at the discretion of the Immigration and Customs Control Service (ICE) that have set off protests and riots for days in Los Angeles.

Many other places in the US are seeing demonstrations these days that criticize the immigration policy of the current government.

Translated by Regina Anavy

