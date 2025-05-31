The Cuban Regime Imposes a Leader on Freemasonry and Will Freeze Their Bank Accounts if They Reject Him

Cuba’s Ministry of Justice replaces the unruly José Ramón Viñas with the ‘babalawo’ Lázaro Cuesta

14ymedio, Juan Izquierdo, Havana, May 29, 2025 — The man that the Ministry of Justice wants to command the Supreme Council for the 33rd Degree – the highest authority of Freemasonry in Cuba, next to the Grand Lodge – is Lázaro Cuesta Valdés. The play is unsettling. This is a veteran Masonic leader, used to getting along with the government, who is also the head of the independent Cuban Yorubas.

The proposal that the Babalawo (High Priest) Freemason take over the reins of the Supreme Council is only a side effect of the letter signed on 27 May by the Association Directorate of the Ministry. Its declared objective is to revoke the re-election of José Ramón Viñas, who has been critical of the regime and monitored by State Security for years.

The schism between the Supreme Council and the Grand Lodge has been the great internal consequence of the crisis in which, since January last year, Freemasonry has been immersed on the island. It was Viñas who blamed Mario Urquía Carreño, former leader of the Grand Lodge, for stealing $19,000 from his own institution and allowing political police interference. After a year and a half, the fraternity is still divided, the scandal remains active, and “excommunications” have not been lacking on either side.

Recently arrived at the fraternity, Cuesta seems to agree with the proposal of the Ministry of Justice. A letter with his signature – the same one that usually initiates the Letter of the Year of the Miguel Febles Commission – also circulates among the Cuban Masons. If the Masons obey this external directive, the Supreme Council will have a leader willing to get on well with the regime. If they do not, the Ministry threatens to revoke their official recognition as an association and freeze their bank accounts.

The reaction of Cuesta, of total compliance with the Ministry, is surprising, given that last January – in connection with the publication of the Letter of the Year – he refused to answer CiberCuba’s questions about the Masonic crisis. “The Letter of the Year Organizing Commission does not have among its purposes the ability to deal with issues arising in institutions or organizations outside our faith. I think it would be disrespectful of me to generate criteria or opinions,” he said at the time.

On the horns of a dilemma, several members of the Supreme Council have protested. The writer and independent journalist Ángel Santiesteban, recently expelled from the Grand Lodge, attributed the move to State Security and summarized the most recent attempts by the Government to interfere in the order: the protection of Urquía Carreño after the robbery; the controversial appointment of Mayker Filema, now also in dispute, as his successor; the infiltration of numerous agents into the Masonic ranks and now the decision to recognize Cuesta as leader of the Supreme Council.

“Freemasonry has been unable to stabilize for two years because of the constant violations of laws that state agencies ignore and others get around or misinterpret, blatantly, as if Masons do not have the capacity for intelligence,” he said.

Santiesteban demanded respect for the two recent elections held by the Masons, in an attempt to resolve the schism: that of Alberto Kessel, on May 25, as Grand Master – a decision that Filema rejected in a statement – and that of Viñas as Commander of the Supreme Council.

Other Masons have expressed themselves, sometimes anonymously, to say that Cuesta has been a man of the regime and an “active member of the Ministry of the Interior since 1990.” Others accuse him of corruption and suspect that the same person who already leads the Miguel Febles Commission of the Yorubas aspires to lead a high Masonic body.

The Commission, initially opposed to the ruling Yoruba Cultural Association, has been dropping its critical tone under Cuesta’s leadership, and two years ago it waited for Cubadebate to publish the official Letter of the Year before releasing its own. Many have attributed the delay to complicity between the two groups.

For his part, Viñas maintains his usual public silence on matters concerning Freemasonry. As explained last year to 14ymedio, he prefers not to make statements to the independent press about a crisis whose solution he considers the province of the Masons, not suitable for “profane” debate.

The current Commander has been in office for nine years, a term that the Ministry of Justice considers excessive and illegal, so leadership must fall back, they argue, to the Masonic leader who occupied the post before Viñas, meaning Cuesta.

Translated by Regina Anavy

