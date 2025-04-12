The Expulsion of Writer Ángel Santiesteban Opens a New Crisis in Cuban Masonry

The case documents show the high level of politicization in the accusations.

14ymedio, Juan Izquierdo, Havana, 10 April 2025 — A number of crimes against Freemasonry appear in the indictment of Ángel Santiesteban Prats before the Supreme Court of Masonic Justice. Writer, opponent, screenwriter and high-ranking Freemason, Santiesteban has been one of the most critical voices against the Regime and its historic infiltration into the brotherhood, a stance that places him back in the center of the storm.

After a period of suspension and a criminal session held on 20 March, the 58-year-old writer has just been expelled from the Grand Lodge. For the decision to be effective it must be approved by the High Masonic Chamber, something that Santiesteban – in a telephone conversation with this newspaper – hopes will not happen.

“Betrayal of the fraternity,” “violation of the dogmas,””contempt for the Grand Lodge,” “insulting a Freemason in a manner of contempt, disrepute and discredit,” “abuse of confidence”: the list goes on. The victim, the document claims, is the current Grand Master of the Cuban Masons, Maykel Filema, whom Santiesteban described to the independent press as “handpicked” by his predecessor.

“I said that Filema had been ’handpicked’ by Mario Urquía Carreño. He says it is a contemptuous way of treating the Grandmaster”

“I said that Filema had been “handpicked” by Mario Urquía Carreño. He says it is a contemptuous way of treating the Grand Master,” says Santiesteban. On the Island, the expression is also used to characterize Miguel Díaz-Canel, “handpicked” by Raul Castro, which gives it a particularly offensive connotation.

Filema was appointed by Urquía Carreño, the man who almost destroyed Cuban Freemasonry in 2024. After a year of tension and interventions by State Security, the unpopular Grand Master left office, putting Filema in charge. Filema’s brief tenure has been equally unpopular and has been characterized by an apparent docility to the government.

Santiesteban has been on the front line of the criticism against Filema. He assures 14ymedio that the Grand Master does nothing but repeat the authoritarian attitudes of his predecessor, and that this led to a schism between the two grand instances of Cuban Freemasonry: the Grand Lodge and the Supreme Council of Degree 33, where both Santiesteban and José Ramón Viñas, a person of great interest for counterintelligence, hold managerial positions.

The present Masonic situation of Santiesteban is unusual: he is expelled from the so-called symbolic degrees – the hierarchy that includes Entered Apprentice, Fellowcraft and Master Mason – but not from degrees 4 to 33, the highest rank.

A reading of the case documents, provided by Santiesteban to this newspaper, gives the measure of the high level of politicization in the accusations. The indictment mentions a meeting between the writer, along with his partner, freelance journalist Camila Acosta, and the US Embassy’s Business Manager in Cuba, Mike Hammer, last January. The document alleges that this meeting was Santiesteban’s pretext for not going to one of the oral hearings in order to defend himself against the accusations of the Grand Lodge.

Also, the Grand Lodge is not pleased that Santiesteban presents himself as a “masonic leader” to 14ymedio, Cubanet and Diario de Cuba, and serves as an occasional source for these media on the situation of the brotherhood. Santiesteban’s defense had argued before the Supreme Court that all opinions expressed in these media outlets were personal and motivated by the best of intentions. It was in vain.

Last year, both the Ministry of Justice and State Security took an interest in the conflict

Santiesteban’s case threatens to open a new episode of crisis in Cuban Freemasonry. Last year, both the Ministry of Justice and State Security were interested in the internal conflict of the order and knew how to exploit the schism between the Grand Lodge and the Supreme Council.

Santiesteban’s defense argued that the writer had every right, as a high-ranking official and member of Masonry, to be alert to the harassment and infiltration of counterintelligence and to denounce it, if necessary, in the profane sphere, as the Masons who do not belong to the brotherhood call it.

Meanwhile, the government has done nothing but strengthen its institutional dominance and surround Freemasonry, not just symbolically. Last January, a document signed by the Cuban prime minister, Manuel Marrero, reaffirmed the State’s ownership of several floors of the building of the Grand Lodge of Cuba, located on Carlos III Avenue in Havana.

The floors, confiscated by Fidel Castro in 1961 and now in the possession of the State telecommunications company Etecsa, are a strategic point to control the Masons: at all times, thanks to employees and officials, the communications and surveillance monopoly knows who enters and leaves the Grand Lodge, and with what intentions.

Translated by Regina Anavy

