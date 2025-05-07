Cubans Are Blocked from Attending Gabriela Fernández’s Talk in Madrid

Only Spaniards loyal to the Cuban regime and Embassy staff were allowed to enter.

14ymedio, Yunior García Aguilera, Madrid, 5 May 2025 — On Monday, some twenty Cubans heckled Gabriela Fernández Álvarez, host of the pro-government program Con Filo, which airs on Cuban TV, as she left a conference where she gave a talk in Madrid at the Bartolomé de las Casas Spanish-Cuban Friendship Association. The host left escorted by regime officials, while mockingly blowing kisses and listening to the crowd’s cries of “freedom.” Those present demanded, “Look us in the face,” “Freedom for political prisoners,” “Down with the dictatorship,” and “No to political violence.”

National Police officers, who were called in by the organizers, also served as protection for the procession.

The protesters had tried to enter the venue but were denied entry. “You’re not welcome, this is a private event,” the venue, located in a neighborhood far from the center of Madrid, told Cubans who wanted to enter. “Cubans can’t enter here,” they reiterated, a discrimination that is illegal in Spain.

With the title “Cuban Youth in the Time of Trump,” the event inaugurated a “tour” by the 25-year-old broadcaster through 12 cities in the “Spanish State”—a term often used by nationalist parties and the far left to refer to the country—until May 21, with the support of the State Movement of Solidarity with Cuba, as announced by the pro-regime media outlet Cubainformación. At no point was it indicated that the events would involve any kind of restriction on who could attend.

The event was held in a nearly empty hall. “It seems they only let in acquaintances, I imagine very close friends,” declared a Spanish citizen who was also not allowed in, adding, “There are more people outside than inside.”

There were barely a dozen people in the small auditorium, including prominent members of the Cuban diplomatic corps. From the street, absolutely nothing could be heard: no voices, no applause, no murmurs. “It must have been really boring,” ventured one of those gathered in the small square.

Those who congregated outside the association’s doors in the rain did so peacefully. Some held signs calling for the release of political prisoners, including photos of several of them, such as rapper Maykel Castillo Osorbo. Five or six State Security agents were closely watching the movements.

Half an hour after the talk was scheduled to begin (7:00 PM Madrid time), two National Police vans arrived at the scene. “The Consulate has requested reinforcements,” joked one of those present. In response to a complaint from one of the security guards, one of the Spanish officers was blunt: “Those who are on the streets have the right to be there.”

Led by Michel Torres Corona, heir to the late Iroel Sánchez, Con Filo is one of the most aggressive propaganda programs on Cuban Television. Like Hacemos Cuba, hosted by regime spokesman Humberto López, its objective is to attack and defame activists, opponents, independent journalists, and any other citizen who deviates from Party orthodoxy. All of this is aimed at a “young” audience, with a manner that pretends to be relaxed and borders on apathy.

The list of its smear campaigns even includes Alejandro Gil, Cuba’s ousted Minister of Economy, who is detained and whose whereabouts are still unknown.

