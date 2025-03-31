Trump Revokes the Permits of Oil Companies That Export Venezuelan Crude Oil

Among those affected are the Spanish company Repsol, the American company Global Oil Terminals, the Italian company Eni, the French company Maurel & Prom and the Indian company Reliance Industries.

14ymedio/EFE, Madrid/New York, 30 March 2025 — The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has notified partners of the state oil company PDVsa that their permits to export crude oil and derivatives from Venezuela were canceled, several US media reported this Saturday. Among the affected companies are the Spanish Repsol, the American Global Oil Terminals, the Italian Eni, the French Maurel & Prom and the Indian Reliance Industries.

Most of them had received a license from the Biden Administration (2021-2025) as an exception to the sanctions against Nicolás Maduro’s regime and had already suspended imports of Venezuelan oil after Trump ordered a 25% tariff this week on buyers of Venezuelan crude oil and gas.

Repsol and Reliance had requested authorization to operate in Venezuela and avoid incurring sanctions

However, in the cases of Repsol and Reliance, with a large presence in the United States, authorization had been requested to operate in Venezuela and avoid incurring sanctions. Now, the companies have until the end of May to liquidate operations in Venezuela.

They will thus join the American Chevron, which has until May 27 to close out transactions involving its operations in Venezuela.

The decision intensifies the Trump Administration’s campaign to isolate Venezuela, in the midst of a battle in which migration also plays a fundamental role: Maduro promptly opposed accepting Venezuelans deported from the United States.

In February, Venezuela exported 910,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and fuel, up from 867,000 in January. The main fuel destinations were China (503,000 bpd) and the United States (239,000 bpd, 19% less than the previous month).

