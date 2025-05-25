“There Will Be More Cuban Repressors Sanctioned,” Says the Head of the US Embassy in Havana

Regarding the regime’s criticism of his tours around the island, Hammer said at a press conference in Miami: “There’s nothing in the Vienna Convention that doesn’t allow that.”

14ymedio, Madrid May 23, 2025 — Mike Hammer, head of the US mission in Cuba, will continue to work as he has done in the months that he has been in office, touring the Island and approaching people. He insisted on it at a press conference held this Friday in Miami, Florida, which was broadcast live on social media.

With the affable style that characterizes him, addressing the half-dozen media in the room, he began the event by thanking “the press that does its job, in a democracy where there is freedom.” Before submitting to questions, he reiterated the line followed by the current government of Donald Trump in its policy towards the Island, headed by Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and based on two pillars: “a return to a hard policy towards the Cuban regime” and “support for the Cuban people.”

Regarding the former, he gave as an example the sanctions announced last Wednesday on three judges and a prosecutor who intervened in the arbitrary trial of Luis Robles Elizástigui, “the young man with the banner,” stating that “there will be more. It’s a beginning, not an end,” he reiterated at question time. “This administration is determined to punish the repressors. There will be consequences for their actions, and I can’t reveal more measures that are coming but they will come, I can assure you.”

“What we don’t want to see is repressors walking around the streets of South Beach sipping their mojitos”

Regarding the errors that may be made in identifying repressors to punish them, or unjustly denying visas or residence to certain people, he acknowledged that there may be some but that they will continue with the tightening of the law. “What we don’t want to see is repressors walking around the streets of South Beach sipping their mojitos. That can’t be, it’s not fair for Cubans who want to come legally to the United States,” he said. “The Cuban people also tell me that it hurts to see repressors enjoying the good life here in the United States. How can it be, if we are the ’great enemy’, that every Cuban wants to come to the United States?”

The second pillar of US foreign policy towards Cuba has to do, he clearly stated, with his journey through the country. He has been, he said, in all the provinces, “from the west, in Pinar del Río, to the other end, the east, in Guantánamo.” And what he has heard from the majority, “almost all people, even some of the State machinery, is that the Revolution has failed.”

The diplomat continued: “There is no electricity, you see the blackouts, there is a shortage of fuel, there is a shortage of food, there is a shortage of medicines, and people recognize that the Cuban regime is responsible, which has nothing to do with any policy of the United States.”

“Those in the Regime who want to accuse us of one thing or another should listen to their own people”

“Those in the Regime who want to accuse us of one thing or another should listen to their own people,” he said, referring to the criticism he received from the Cuban government, which has described his conduct as “disrespectful”, “contrary to the rules of international law”, “unwise” and “interventionist”.

Hammer recalled his career of more than 36 years, in which, among other destinations, he was in Chile and the Congo. “As I said to the Cuban regime, I did the same thing in those countries, go out and meet people, talk to them. There is nothing in the Vienna Convention that prohibits this.”

In fact, he indicated, about Cuban diplomats on US territory, “they do it. They travel all over the United States meeting with whomever they want. Well, I’m doing the same thing; there’s nothing wrong with it.” Regarding the obligation, recently imposed by the US on these Cuban diplomats to give advance notice of their movements, he clarified that he seeks “reciprocity. It is not that they cannot go, it is that they have to notify.”

“Obviously there’s a lot of movement, you see the Ladas everywhere”

He also wondered, at various times: “What are they afraid of, if I am a simple head of mission?” He further reported that there have been threats to people not to meet with him, but that despite this, he continues to encourage them: “Keep on meeting with us, we appreciate the support.”

Asked if he does not fear that there may be an “out-of-control incident” on his tours or that they may “limit his movements,” he replied that he is not concerned about the constant surveillance he assumes is there. “Obviously there is a lot of movement, you see the Ladas everywhere. If we turn right, they turn right. I don’t like to go left – he joked – but well, if we do go left, they come with us. They are filming me constantly.”

That, he says, doesn’t matter to him: “We are saying what we are doing, it’s totally transparent.” What he is concerned about is that they have seen calls on social networks by the authorities for “trolls” and “militants” to “come and disturb” or “interrupt” their trips. It’s something, he said, “you have to keep an eye on.”

“Any state has a responsibility to protect any foreign diplomat, and I am sure that the Cuban government will comply with this.”

“In cases where the regime does not want to accept them from the United States, it has to look for other options”

About the case of two Cubans with criminal records deported to South Sudan José Manuel Rodríguez Quiñones and Enrique Arias Hierr- about which the US administration has not been entirely clear, Hammer said he was aware and very familiar with the reality of South Sudan, as he was a special envoy for the Horn of Africa. “Every month there are deportation flights to Havana. We present a list, the regime reviews it, and so far they have accepted it. In cases where the regime does not want to accept them from the United States, it has to look for other options, but it is the responsibility under international law that they receive Cuban citizens.”

The journalist who inquired about the subject asked again if what he was saying is that the Government of Havana refused to receive these two compatriots, and the head of mission avoided giving details: “I prefer the answer to be given by the State Department.”

“Is Cuba a failed state?” asked another journalist, to which he replied that it is not for him to give an answer, although an opinion was allowed: “If you have hotels where there is air conditioning for foreigners and not for your people, you are not responding to the needs of your people.”

In his speech, the diplomat also called for the release of all political prisoners and defended visiting their families: “You have to give them a little support, and they appreciate it.” And he added, “It’s unusual that someone can’t go out and express themselves in peaceful protests. In all countries of the world, more or less, that can be done. That José Daniel Ferrer and Félix Navarro, who had been released, should be imprisoned again, why? Because José Daniel is feeding his community? That has nothing to do with meeting me. They know what we talk about, they have heard everything.” He also alluded to Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and Maykel Castillo Osorbo: “Why are they afraid of some artists?”

Finally, he spoke of the entrepreneurs he has visited, especially “micro-entrepreneurs” and, above all, women, about whom he argued that they are “people who want to earn a living because there is no other way” and have “a spirit we all share here. It is worth supporting them, especially because the State does not do so.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.