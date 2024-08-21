The Cuban Regime Denies Its Involvement in Venezuela, Despite the Evidence Provided by the Opposition

The Cuban Foreign Ministry accused María Corina Machado of being a “promoter of lies” and of responding to the interests of the United States.

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, August 21, 2024 — The Cuban Government denied on Tuesday any involvement in the repression of the protests in Venezuela and criticized the opponent María Corina Machado, whom it described as a “promoter of lies” and a “person of the oligarchies” and “the interests” of the United States. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attacked the former deputy – without mentioning her by name – four days after the opposition leader said in an interview with Mexican journalist León Krauze that the Island “has had an impact” on “methods of repression, persecution, espionage and torture” in her country.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that, “once again, invention and delirium come to life in the construction of a matrix of lies against Cuba.” It also added that Machado’s statements respond to “despair to hide the failure of the coup plans in Venezuela.”

“Cuba emphatically rejects the falsehoods that are fabricated to reinforce the policy of harassment,” the statement says. In the same way, it stressed that the Island does not “interfere – and never will – in the political and economic life of another country with sanctions, pressures and regime change plans.”

The Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, applauded last Sunday the pro-government demonstrations that took place on Saturday in response to the opposition marches in Venezuela and in dozens of cities around the world that same day. “The people of Venezuela spoke again. In marches for peace and against fascism, it ratified the recognition of President Nicolás Maduro,” Díaz-Canel wrote, ignoring that the overwhelming majority of participants in those marches demonstrated in support of the opposition.

According to the Venezuelan Government, the post-election protests have left more than 2,400 detainees and 25 deaths in the numerous protests that have taken place after the elections of July 28, when Maduro declared himself the winner.

For its part, the largest opposition coalition assures that its standard-bearer, Edmundo González Urrutia, obtained the majority of the votes and exhibited the 83% of the tally sheets that they managed to collect, which validate his victory.

In this scenario, where the international community has recognized González Urrutia as the winner or, at least, has asked Maduro to prove his alleged victory with its voting records, Cuba has been one of the few countries, along with others such as Russia or Nicaragua, that insist on declaring Maduro as president-elect.

