The Oropouche Virus, An Unwanted Visitor in Thousands of Cuban Homes

14ymedio, Yoani Sánchez, Generation Y, Havana, 22 August 2024 — A few months ago we didn’t even know how to pronounce its name, but the Oropouche virus has already become an uninvited guest in Cuban homes. In the neighborhood where I live, in Havana, every day we hear about a neighbor who has isolated themself because of high fevers and weakness. They are almost always elderly people who live alone, because their children and grandchildren have emigrated; they almost never go to hospitals for treatment.

After months of hiding the numbers, Cuban authorities have recently confirmed that, as of early August, more than 400 people have been infected with the Oropouche virus throughout the country. The official statement, however, does not mention the alert issued by the United States for those traveling to the island. The alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asks visitors to take extreme precautions.

But beyond statistics and tourism, the Oropouche virus is becoming the final straw in an epidemiological situation that is deteriorating every day. While the mountains of garbage pile up in the streets, due to the lack of fuel and vehicles to transport it, there is no water due to the deterioration of the pumping equipment and the countless breaks in the distribution pipes. The lack of hygiene suits rodents as well as other vectors, such as the Culex mosquito, the main transmitter of the virus on the Island. An alarming sanitary storm has been underway for months.

Lack of hygiene suits both rodents and other vectors, such as the ‘Culex’ mosquito

Most people who start showing symptoms do not seek medical attention. The Cuban population is increasingly convinced that hospitals lack the necessary supplies to treat many illnesses, that they have fewer and fewer specialists due to the mass exodus the country is experiencing, and that their facilities suffer from such poor hygiene that it can lead to more infections. Many of the sick prefer to stay at home or resort to practices that have more to do with superstition than science

The most dramatic effect of this mixture of scarcity and suspicion is the deterioration of the quality of life, a possible increase in mortality and the increase in the consumption of drugs from the informal market that do not pass the controls of health entities. The belief is spreading that in matters of health each person must manage on their own. Relatives abroad pay out of their own pockets for everything from the suture thread for surgery to painkillers and antibiotics. The regime that boasted of having one of the best public health systems in the world can hardly rely on its propaganda campaigns and its high-sounding headlines to maintain the international image of medical power

A resident in my neighborhood has already recovered from the fever and malaise of the Oropouche, but now she has no water to bathe with or to wash her clothes. The virus of the crisis seems to last much longer

