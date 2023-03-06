Putin ‘Directly and Personally Supervises’ Everything Related to Cuba

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 5 March 2023 — This Saturday Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel received the executive director of the Russian oil company Rosneft, Igor Sechin, and thanked him for Moscow’s efforts to help the Island.

Díaz-Canel expressed his gratitude “to all the parties that have made an effort, first to understand the situation in Cuba and now to help us move forward,” the Cuban Presidency reported on Twitter.

At the meeting at the Palace of the Revolution, Sechin said that the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, “directly and personally supervises” everything related to bilateral relations.

“First of all, I would like to convey the best wishes of our President (Putin) for you,” said the businessman, who will travel from Havana to Caracas to attend the events for the tenth anniversary of the death of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez.

This is the second public visit of a senior Russian official to Cuba in the last three days, after Wednesday’s meeting between Díaz-Canel and former President Raúl Castro with the secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev.

In November 2022, the Cuban president met with Putin during a visit to Moscow, where he analyzed the situation and the prospects for the development of a bilateral strategic partnership in several spheres.

In that context, he also held conversations with Sechin and thanked him for “the gestures he has made towards Cuba, which have shaped solutions in difficult times,” according to official sources.

That visit to Russia was part of a tour of other countries, such as China and Algeria, to look for solutions in the face of the serious crisis that Cuba is going through, especially in the economic, energy and food areas.

Translated by Regina Anavy

