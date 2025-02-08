No News of Political Prisoners Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, Maykel Castillo, Sissi Abascal or Sayli Navarro

The PEN Club of Cuban Writers in Exile calls for the “immediate release” of the poet María Cristina Garrido, imprisoned in El Guatao

14ymedio, Madrid, 6 February 2025 — The Pen Club of Cuban Writers in Exile, a subsidiary of the international organization that works for freedom of expression and protects persecuted authors, has demanded that the Cuban regime “immediately release” poet María Cristina Garrido Rodríguez, “and all human rights writers and activists who still remain in prison.” Garrido is serving a seven-year sentence in the women’s prison of El Guatao (Havana) for protesting on 11 July 2021 (11J).

In a statement made public this Thursday, the Miami-based NGO celebrates the release “after the agreement between the Biden Administration and the Castro dictatorship” of “several political prisoners,” who “should should never have been sentenced to prison.” However, they say, “many Cubans still remain in prison, including writers like Garrido, whose only crime was to speak out against the Cuban dictatorship.”

María Cristina Garrido was arrested in San José de las Lajas (Mayabeque) on July 12, 2021, the day after the historic protests, along with her sister, Angélica Garrido, who was released last July, having served her sentence of three years in prison. PEN points out that the poet “has faced very difficult detention conditions, which include isolation, abuse and lack of water and food.”

Accused of public disorder, contempt and resistance in March 2022, Garrido, like her sister, participated in prison protests in September 2022, refusing to wear the uniform of common prisoners and starting a hunger strike.

“With discretion and contempt for the authorities, she managed to get hold of some scarce paper, a pencil and a twisted pen cartridge”

PEN also says that her most recent book, Voz cautiva (Captive Voice), was written in prison. “María Cristina Garrido could not begin writing until the 349th day of her imprisonment. With discretion and contempt for the authorities, she managed to get hold of some scarce paper, a pencil and a twisted pen cartridge.”

The poet was one of the prisoners that the organizations hoped would appear on the list of the 553 released by the Government, announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 14, not as a pact with Biden – which took Cuba off the list of countries sponsoring terrorism that same day – but with the Vatican. Along with her, the Ladies in White Sissi Abascal and Sayli Navarro, and the artists, Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and Maykel Castillo, are among the other prisoners of conscience expected to be released.

Far from granting them release, on the contrary, Abascal and Navarro continue to follow a “severe regimen” for being “negative prisoners” and are denied the benefits to which they are entitled.

The Cuban regime, which with the first releases hastened to clarify that they were “neither an amnesty nor a pardon” but “benefits” that did not exempt them from returning to prison if they did not comply with the “obligations,” stopped these releases the same day that Donald Trump took office as president of the United States and, a few hours later, revoked the order of his predecessor and returned Cuba to the blacklist.

Until then, organizations such as Prisoners Defenders (PD) reported that only 200 political prisoners were released from prison, of which 31 had already served their sentences. Among them were historical opponents such as José Daniel Ferrer and Félix Navarro, as well as activists Pedro Albert Sánchez, Luis Robles and the Lady in White, Tania Echeverría.

Precisely, Ferrer denounced again the pressure he is receiving from the regime by stating that they took a summons to his house to appear this Friday before a court, which he refused to receive. “If that’s why I have to go back to prison, I’ll gladly go back and stay in prison until the tyranny falls,” he said in a video shared on his social networks.

For Prisoners Defenders, the releases were no more than “a macabre game of the regime.” The total number of released prisoners that the regime had given, 553, was “very emblematic,” said Javier Larrondo, president of PD. It was the same number that PD had for the imprisoned 11J demonstrators. “What they have done, subliminally, is to let us deceive ourselves into thinking that they aee all 11J prisoners,” he told this newspaper on January 23.

Translated by Regina Anavy

