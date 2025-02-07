Police Surround the House of Cuban Opposition Leader José Daniel Ferrer, Who Did Not Respond to a Court Citation

The leader of Unpacu calls for the formation of a Parliament of “free Cubans”, inside and outside the Island

14ymedio, Havana, 7 February 2025 — A large police operation has surrounded the home of José Daniel Ferrer, leader of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (Unpacu), after he failed to attend a court summons on Friday. The opposition leader confirmed to 14ymedio that he had not attended and does not plan to do so.

Released from prison at the beginning of January after negotiations between the Vatican and the Cuban regime, Ferrer was due to appear before the municipal court in Santiago de Cuba at 9:00 a.m. this Friday. According to the opposition leader, there is “a lot of surveillance” in the vicinity of his house and several people who were moving through the area have been fined for various reasons.

For the moment, he is awaiting the authorities’ reaction to his refusal to attend. “Attending would mean accepting that I am under house arrest. I do not accept that status: I would only accept being free,” he told this newspaper.

For the opposition leader, the refusal is “a matter of principle.” It is not about being seen as “the most rebellious” or “the most radical of the opposition members,” but rather about recognizing an important fact: the refusal to accept his conditional release. “I was arbitrarily imprisoned and I suffered all kinds of horrors and excesses against my person in prison. I only accept total freedom, without conditions. I did not want to be released from prison unless it was with my total release.”

Ferrer says that he was “expelled from prison.” He preferred to stay there rather than go out on the street under conditions. “If I went to a judge now, I would be committing moral suicide. If I said that for these reasons I would not attend, it is obvious that I have to keep my word. It is a question of dignity, of honor.” He is not trying to be above the law – even though he considers it “arbitrary” – he clarifies: “It is a position, a declaration of principles. That is why I am not attending.”

Around noon, Ferrer shared a speech on his Facebook profile in which he stressed the urgency of a “unified leadership and a Parliament of free Cubans.” “I may only have hours left outside of prison,” he warned, “I may even have a short time left to live. I may soon be locked up again in the most extreme isolation, hence my haste in sharing this message.”

Ferrer also called for “democracy, respect for human rights and well-being,” which are essential for the “democratization of Cuba.” “It is time for Cubans who love freedom to create a structure that represents the majority who want the transition in Martí’s homeland,” he said, stressing that social networks were a “magnificent tool” for organization.

In order to form a Parliament of “free Cubans,” the opposition leader called for a kind of “primary elections” to achieve democratic representation of Cubans both in the country and internationally, “before supportive and friendly peoples.”

“It is time to get down to such necessary work,” he said. “It is time to control certain egos and to banish whatever may exist or remain in some of us in terms of political blindness and limitations.”

This has happened with every initiative for freedom that Cubans have promoted throughout history, he recalled. This was the case with the Varela Project, “an initiative that united many and set a precedent.” He also mentioned the Partido del Pueblo, which “held historic elections via the Internet,” and Cuba Decide, which “has mobilized Cubans and friends all over the world.”

He also mentioned the Council for Democratic Transition, which “works fraternally” and reconciles “different ideologies” – “liberals, conservatives, social democrats, Christian democrats” – who fight for the country’s freedom. These are organizations that “understand how democracy works,” he said.

He warned of the sabotage that the regime will certainly carry out on this initiative. But, he added, “nothing and no one will be able to prevent us from electing our leaders and our Parliament.” He highlighted the role of Cuban exiles, who “play a vital role.” He called on them to be “protagonists in the process of salvation and reconstruction of our nation.”

Finally, he thanked those who support those who suffer, within the country and “on the front lines, harassment of all kinds” by the regime.

