Venezuelan Oil Shipments in January: Historic Minimum for Cuba and Maximum for US Chevron

PDVSA exported only 10,000 barrels per day in the first month of the year, 65% less than in December 2024

14ymedio, Madrid, 5 February 2025 — Oil shipments from Venezuela to Cuba fell in January, 2025, to an all-time low of just 10,000 barrels per day (bpd), 65% less than last December, when 29,000 arrived.

Throughout January, the Cuban authorities have warned on several occasions about the lack of fuel and its consequences on energy production. The Unión Eléctrica de Cuba (UNE) has attributed the blackouts to this shortage, which largely affects distributed generation plants.

Last Sunday, just at the end of the month, some provinces, like Cienfuegos, experienced an almost entire day without power, due to the unforeseen departure of the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant from the grid. This was made worse by the “lack of fuel,” according to the official newspaper Granma, which that day reported a national deficit of 1,800 megawatts (MW).

It predicted that, with the synchronization of the Matanzas plant and the replenishment of crude oil, electricity generation could be improved, but none of that happened. The week continued in the same way, with average electricity shortages higher than 1,000 MW and up to 1,500 MW in recent days.

This Tuesday, the estimate was 1,714 MW of deficit, and the detailed report reveals that it is again mainly due to the lack of fuel, with 376 MW affecting 56 distributed generation plants, and four engines of the Turkish patana of Regla out of service. Meanwhile, for what UNE calls “technical limitations,” the lack of availability was “only” 151 MW, including breakdowns in the Guiteras – out of play once again – unit 3 of Santa Cruz del Norte, unit 5 of Nuevitas and 2 of Felton. In addition, due to maintenance, units 2 of Santa Cruz del Norte, 3 and 4 of Cienfuegos, 1 of Felton and 5 of Renté, in Santiago de Cuba, are not in operation.

The detailed report reveals that it is again mainly due to the lack of fuel, with 376 MW affecting 56 distributed generation plants and four engines of the Turkish patana of Regla

Venezuela’s oil exports to Cuba in 2024 have been well below shipments in previous years, with a 42% drop compared to 2023. According to Reuters’ annual balance sheet, Venezuela sent an average of 32,000 bpd compared to 56,000 bpd the previous year, which highlights a breach of the agreements signed in 2000 between Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro. At that time, both leaders agreed on an average of 53,000 bpd, in exchange for Cuban personnel in Venezuela – mainly medical and military – which almost doubled during the best years but has subsequently been progressively falling, forcing Cuba to resort to other allies.

The Island, frequently helped by Iran and Russia, has found its best friend in Mexico, a fitting substitute, among other things, because of proximity. Last year, during the first nine months, Mexico sent 31,300 bpd to Cuba, according to the most recently known data. Pending the annual figures – which Pemex must give to the United States Securities Commission, where it is listed – oil shipments to Cuba from Mexico grew by around 86%, although derivatives decreased by 12%.

Mexico, however, presents other problems, since it is obliged to comply with US laws- unlike Venezuela – and cannot give away oil in the same way. It is still unknown how transactions are being carried out to alleviate the situation on the Island. Cuba’s thermoelectric plants cannot use the national crude oil, which is harmful to the boilers, and the plants have not been adequately maintained for decades. Meanwhile, the population and businesses in Cuba have increasing generation needs.

The reduction in shipments from Venezuela to Cuba coincided, however, with an excellent January for the exports of the Venezuelan state-owned PDVSA, which rose by 15%, to 867,000 bpd. The boost is due in particular to the increase in production by US Chevron, which benefits from a provisional exception in the sanctions decreed by Washington. In addition, there were large sales to China from Venezuela, according to data based on the movements of ships and monitored by Reuters.

Reuters recalls that, although the Biden Administration reinstated sanctions on Venezuelan oil in April 2024, it did renew the licenses granted to Chevron and its partners to sell to the US, Europe and India. Despite his hyperactivity in government announcements and actions, Donald Trump has not announced any change in those conditions, Reuters emphasizes.

In January, Chevron increased Venezuelan oil exports to 294,000 bpd, the highest in its history and more than the 280,000 bpd sold in October 2024. All Chevron shipments went to the United States to be processed in its own refineries and sold to its customers, Reuters reports.

In January, Chevron increased Venezuelan oil exports to 294,000 bpd, the highest in its history and more than the 280,000 bpd sold in October 2024

Exports doubled to Europe, going from 30,500 bpd to 63,000 between December and January, while about 60,100 bpd arrived in India, approximately the same amount as always. Far ahead of all destinations is China, which is the largest market for Venezuela, with 442,000 bpd in January, 21% more than the 364,000 bpd in December.

This is the argument that Chevron is using to pressure Donald Trump in its favor. Its executive director, Mike Wirth, said this week in an interview with the Financial Times that it is necessary to maintain the special license, because, otherwise, China and Russia would gain influence in the Western Hemisphere.

“In Venezuela, in particular, what has been seen is that when Western countries leave, companies from China or Russia increase their presence as a result,” he said. According to his studies, he added, the impact on the Venezuelan economy would force more migration.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had argued days before that it was necessary to review the licenses that end up “sending billions of dollars to the coffers of the Venezuelan regime” while it “did not fulfill any of the promises it made.”

“Look, we’re running a business. We don’t get involved in foreign policy,” Wirth replied.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.