Miraculous Fishing in the Zaza Reservoir Thanks to the Drought or How To Turn a Setback Into Victory

14ymedio, Mercedes García, Sancti Spíritus, 12 July 2024 –After weeks of “miraculous fishing” in the exhausted Zaza reservoir, the Sancti Spíritus Fishing Company obtained 1,980 tons of fish, which represents an overcompliance of 113% in its semi-annual plan and 28% of what was collected throughout Cuba.

With a very bad memory, the official press celebrates the result – “in greeting to July 26,” (the province is the site of the upcoming anniversary celebrations) – and omits the alarming situation of the reservoir, weighed down by the drought. Only now, months after Escambray announced the frenetic “aquatic harvest” that was carried out in Zaza so as not to “miss” the very low level of the largest reservoir on the Island – at 13% of its capacity in May – the authorities admit that they were pursuing a fishing record within the framework of the official celebrations for the largest anniversary of the regime.

The protagonists of these six months have been the brigades – fleets – Sierra, Pantera, Pitirre, Liudmila and Tuinucú, whose employees did not have to be told to continue taking fish even if the plan was already fulfilled. It was a “state commission,” Escambray explained this week, stirred by the promise that they were also “fishing for more salary.” A ton was paid at 4,000 pesos.

The local newspaper then recognized its concern for Zaza, where fish “can be caught by hand,” an opportunity that the hungry fishermen in the area did not miss, with constant embellishments like the report this Thursday by Cubadebate. The overflowing boats; the crowded nets; entire fleets in the navigable part of the reservoir; the workers of the state Acuiza exhibiting large tilapia; and the scenes of “abundance” after a “tense battle” against the dam fill the idyllic report, which does not say a word about the drought.

They took out 500 tons more than in 2023 – according to Cubadebate – when the situation of Zaza was stable and the species that populate it could be fished without danger of extinguishing the prey ecosystem, composed of carp, brill, tilapia and catfish.

The authorities admit that there was an “intense drought” and that the spring rains have been “elusive,” which keeps water levels in Zaza “low.” That reference, however, is interpreted as good news because it “catalyzes the catch.” “Contributing food” is the currency, for which they were given a small “improvement in working conditions”: the company gave them 20 more boats; two have motors.

They fished so hard that Cubadebate has the luxury of joking about the “strengths and skills” that the muscular fishermen developed in pulling out their nets, full of “good specimens.” Crammed with the “precious cargo,” the flotillas returned to the shore with great difficulty. The boss of the Tuinucú brigade – who is the best – revealed his secret: to exceed the daily plan – from 5 to 6 tons – even if it is in small quantities. This is how the “prominent campaign” was achieved, which hasn’t stopped.

Last May, Cubadebate gave details about the panorama of Zaza, which, with its capacity to house 1.02 billion cubic meters of water, is the largest reservoir in the country. There were only 132,600 cubic meters at that time. The fishermen then anticipated that a large number of fish would die, so they had received the approval of Acopio – whose trucks opened their doors on the shore so that there were no tricks when delivering to the State what the State asks for – for an “accelerated fishing.”

The opinion of one of the fishermen, Armando García, was that Zaza was “agonizing,” and that you could only work in “small streams and puddles.” The media also recognized that the fish were not sufficiently developed to face, without risk to their population, such a campaign.

Nor was the Zaza very clean: the dirt and excess vegetation impeded the navigation of the fishermen and allowed the fish to hide. Created in 1975, 264,000 people live in the vicinity of the dam – many of them also carry out an illegal and small-scale fishery in its waters.

For five years the dam has not opened its spillway because it hasn’t been filled, and cows now graze in many of the nooks and crannies left by the drought. This was confirmed by 14ymedio, who visited the dam in June and saw that many farmers have plucked up their courage: if you can’t fish, at least the thin cattle can take advantage of the green weeds that grow where there once was water.

Translated by Regina Anavy

