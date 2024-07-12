Exiles and Legislators in the United States Call for the Release of Cuba’s Political Prisoners Three Years After 11J

The Assembly of the Cuban Resistance echoed the letter entitled “Nosotros Somos Plantados,” written by three prisoners

EFE (via 14ymedio), Washington, 12 July 2024 — Members of Congress and Cuban exile organizations in the United States asked this Thursday, on the third anniversary of the historic anti-government demonstrations of 11J in Cuba, for the release of all political prisoners on the Island. Republican members of Congress Carlos Giménez and María Elvira Salazar, and their Democratic colleagues Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Bob Menéndez, demanded the release of the more than 1,000 political prisoners arrested “for demanding freedom from the murderous regime.”

“The 11J movement is a series of peaceful protests throughout the Island of Cuba, which capture the attention of the world, against the brutal and murderous regime of Castro and the Communist Party of Cuba. The regime has responded with extreme brutality,” said Giménez, born in Cuba.

In turn, the Democratic Party of Florida stated that three years ago the Cuban people took to the streets in “the largest demonstration in decades” to demand freedom.

“Since 11 July 2021, the Cuban regime has kept hundreds of peaceful protesters in prison and has continued its efforts to silence Cubans, intimidate protesters and arrest political prisoners,” said Florida Democratic Party president Nikki Fried.

Fried called for the release of prominent leaders of the Cuban opposition, such as José Daniel Ferrer, Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, Félix Navarro Rodríguez, coordinator of the Pedro Luis Boitel Party for Democracy, and his daughter Saylí Navarro, in addition to Maikel Castillo Osorbo, one of the composers and performers of the song Patria y Vida, which has become the anthem of the historic marches.

Senator Marco Rubio from Florida said that since the protests of three years ago, things “have gotten worse” in Cuba, not only because of the number of prisoners and the long sentences, but also because of the “broken” national economy that has led to 5% of the population leaving the Island.

“Marxism doesn’t work, the dictatorship doesn’t work, and they are destroying a beautiful country that deserves freedom,” added the senator, born in Miami to Cuban parents.

The exile group M.A.R. for Cuba called on democratic governments and the international community to place themselves on the “side of Cubans who fight for homeland, life and freedom.”

For its part, the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance echoed the letter “Nosotros Somos Plantados*,” which three Cuban political prisoners signed and got out of the prison clandestinely, and in which they ask the people to “continue to oppose the dictatorship inside and outside prison.”

The signatories of the letter, Arianna López Roque and the married couple, Donaida Pérez Paseiro and Loreto Hernández García, reported that they reaffirmed themselves in their status as “plantados” after refusing to participate “in the program of ‘education’ and ‘indoctrination’ imposed on prisoners who oppose the dictatorship.”

*Translator’s note: Literally “We are planted”; Plantados are political prisoners who resist their imprisonment in many ways.

