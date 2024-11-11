President Milei Seeks To Expel Members of Argentina’s Foreign Ministry for ’Treason to the Homeland’ After Voting for Cuba

“We are looking at the legal format to kick them out and make them pay,” said the Argentine president

EFE (via 14ymedio), Buenos Aires, 4 November 2024 — Argentine President Javier Milei said on Monday that he seeks to expel “all” those within the Foreign Ministry involved in the decision to vote in favor of Cuba at the UN, because they are “traitors to the homeland.”

“The foreign policy is set by the president,” Milei said on the Ciudad Magazine channel, where he was interviewed by his girlfriend, Amalia Yuyito González, so “for all the people involved in that decision I am here to kick them all out. They are traitors to the homeland. We are looking at the legal format to kick them out and make them pay.”

On Wednesday of last week at the UN General Assembly, Argentina joined 186 other countries to form an overwhelming majority that approved a resolution without binding effect against the US sanctions against Cuba, which have been in place for 62 years, causing a hard blow to the Island’s economy.

Argentina’s vote at the UN triggered the replacement of the chancellor, Diana Mondino, by the former US ambassador, Gerardo Werthein

Argentina’s vote did not signal any change with respect to how the South American country had expressed itself in previous assemblies regarding the same resolution.

But Milei, who took office on December 10, 2023, defined his government’s foreign policy as aligned with the United States and Israel, the only two countries that rejected the UN resolution.

Argentina’s vote in the UN, contrary to Milei’s desire, triggered the replacement of the then-Chancellor, Diana Mondino, by the former US ambassador, Gerardo Werthein, who will assume the post on Monday as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“Not only did that vote cost Mondino her position, but we are also going to find all those responsible and kick them out,” Milei said on Monday.

Milei said he is going to start an audit among career diplomats to “identify promoters of agendas that are enemies of freedom”

“I understand that they are in love with the international bureaucracy” and “live a parasitic life,” Milei said about the Foreign Ministry staff, and he blamed the “woke” agenda and the UN 2030 agenda, which wants to “move forward against individual freedoms.”

“You can’t vote for just anything because of your personal opinion. If you want to vote that way, you have to win the election,” Milei said.

By confirming Mondino’s departure, a statement from the President’s Office affirmed that Argentina “categorically opposes the Cuban dictatorship and will remain firm in the promotion of a foreign policy that condemns all regimes that perpetuate the violation of human rights and individual freedoms.”

And he reported that an audit was going to begin among career diplomats to “identify promoters of agendas that are enemies of freedom.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

