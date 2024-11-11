The Political Crime That Does Not Intimidate Venezuelans

Like Oswaldo Payá, Edwin Santos was murdered by the dictatorship

14ymedio, Frank Calzón, Miami, 27 October 2024 — Edwin Santos, the Venezuelan patriot and one of María Corina Machado’s main advisors, has died. Nicolás Maduro’s hitmen abandoned his inert body on the side of a road, after vilely torturing him. Venezuelan State Security agents are still eagerly looking for María Corina’s whereabouts.

The crime will not diminish the efforts of the Venezuelan people who yearn for freedom, nor those of the growing international movement against the despotism of Nicolás Maduro.

Edwin Santos is now part of the history of his country and is another martyr for freedom and the fight against the dictatorships of different ideologies. Many names appear in that long and sad list: the Cuban Oswaldo Payá Sardiñas; the Dominican sisters Patria, Minerva and María Teresa Mirabal, victims of the violence of Rafael Leónidas Trujillo; the Russian Alexei Navalny, murdered in prison by orders of Vladimir Putin; the senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, Jr., leader of the Philippine opposition murdered on his arrival in Manila by order of Ferdinand Marcos; the Polish priest Jerzy Popieluszko; the hundreds of Chileans murdered by Augusto Pinochet; the thousands of Haitians murdered by the Tontons Macoutes of François Papa Doc Duvalier; the Nicaraguans who wanted to live in a Free Nicaragua despite Daniel Ortega and his Sandinista followers; Argentines and Uruguayan opponents of their respective military dictatorships. No one can have the slightest doubt about the courage and determination of the Venezuelan people.

The necessary measures to address this crime and bring a little hope to the hearts of millions of men and women around the world are now in the hands of Western democracies and international organizations.

Translated by Regina Anavy

