In the Midst of Cuba’s Crusade Against Drugs, the ‘Chemical’ Comes to the Streets of Havana

14ymedio, Juan Diego Rodríguez, Havana, 19 March 2025 — A prisoner to his convulsions, a young man tosses on the ground, amid guttural screams, while he hits himself with fury. He has a scratched face and sores on his hands. “Watch him, that’s the químico [chemical],” the witnesses exclaim, recognizing a scene that is no longer exceptional in Cuba. So much so that it does not happen only in marginal territories, but also in the heart of cities. In this case, in Havana’s Fraternity Park, a step away from the Capitol, in the middle of this Wednesday morning.

“I know that boy, he’s twenty-years-old. He spends the day there sitting on a bench with a small group, asking people for money,” the worker of a nearby place tells this newspaper. “They don’t have breakfast, they don’t eat, they don’t feed themselves, they just get into that, which doesn’t lead to anything good.”

Another neighbor aware of the situation corroborates that the young man is a regular consumer of synthetic cannabinoids, known on the Island as “el quimico” – the chemical. “He takes it up to nine times a day,” he says, but they had never seen him like that. “It does give him fits, but not as strong. And it’s scary, because you can see that he could do anything under the effects.”

Faced with a crowd of people, the police try to dissuade people from approaching the boy and threaten to put those who take out their cell phones to take photos into a patrol car. Minutes later, not without effort, between an agent, a guard and two other men, they manage to carry the still trembling body to a private red Lada to take him to a hospital, whose name they don’t give.

The event coincides with the most recent crusade of the Cuban Government against narcotics, the “Third Exercise of Prevention and Confrontation of Illicit Drugs,” which began on Sunday the 16th and will end on Saturday the 22nd. The objective, the official press said, is “to reach the neighborhood with preventive and confrontational actions, to work on community factors, to raise the perception of risk and the rejection of drugs, and to achieve greater participation of the family in the education and protection of their children.”

Among the actions that the authorities say they will develop are establishing controls on the roads, making “prophylactic preventive interventions in 57 educational centers,” carrying out “checks on the production and storage systems of medicines and other substances,” holding debates and talks, but also, according to the official State newspaper Granma, executing show trials.

This same Wednesday, Canal Caribe reported that such a trial took place in Havana for “alleged crimes associated with illicit drugs,” although it does not specify when or how many were prosecuted. In the same report, Xiang Fong Zamora, president of the First Criminal Chamber of the Provincial Court, recalled that in 2024, “more than 92%” of defendants tried for acts related to drug trafficking were sentenced to prison.

The figure was given by the Ministry of the Interior itself: more than 1,100 people went to jail last year for that reason. Likewise, in 2024, 1,051 kilos of drugs were seized in Cuba, mostly cocaine, in addition to marijuana, methamphetamine and cannabinoids. Most were detected on the sea. There alone, the police seized 844.13 kilos (619.72 of cocaine, 222 of marijuana and 2.3 of hashish) in 133 actions. There were also nine stings in which 37.5 kilos of drugs were seized.

In Holguín, the “Exercise” seems to focus more on prevention. As Iris Cosella Torres, a provincial Mental Health official, said this Tuesday to the newspaper Ahora!, “they will arrive in the neighborhoods, fundamentally, to promote protection factors and in this way contribute to achieving greater participation of the family in the education and guarding of their children against drugs.”

In her speech, the official recalled, without referring to him by name or surname, that “the Historical Leader of the Revolution prioritized the fight against drugs, for which he instituted almost at the end of 1958 Provision No. 6 of the Civil Administration of the free territory, which provided for the total elimination of the consumption of any substance that was against the well-being of the people.”

This is one of the many fallacies spread by Fidel Castro, especially lacerating given the involvement of high authorities of the regime in the international trafficking of narcotics, and the outcome of Case 1/89, which ended in the execution of General Arnaldo Ochoa and three other high military officials, on July 13, 1989.

