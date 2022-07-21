Honduras and Cuba Sign a Memorandum to Strengthen Their Bilateral Relationship

EFE (via 14ymedio), Tegucigalpa, 19 July 2022 — The Governments of Honduras and Cuba signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations, an official source reported on Monday in Tegucigalpa.

The memorandum was signed on Sunday by the Honduran Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eduardo Enrique Reina, and the Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Strategic Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, along with the Cuban ambassador in Tegucigalpa, Juan Roberto Loforte, the Presidential House said in a statement.

“This memorandum opens up to us the possibility of going through new paths of collaboration in science and technology, literacy programs and scholarship exchange, among others,” Reina said.

“Cuba has a lot to teach in the field of health and public education, because it has obtained universally recognized achievements in these fields, and I hope that this valuable acquisition will be a fundamental ingredient in this new stage that begins,” he added.

The Honduran diplomat pointed out that the memorandum of understanding will serve for the peoples of Honduras and Cuba to persevere in strengthening ties of closeness and solidarity, as well as mutual understanding, the statement adds.

Reina also expressed the solidarity of the Honduran Government, chaired by Xiomara Castro, in the face of the economic blockade “of which the island has been a victim,” in addition to “continuing to raise its voice to condemn interference and intervention in the self-determination of the Cuban people and in the internal affairs of Havana.”

The Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Strategic Investment indicated that the signing of the memorandum “represents the rebirth and strengthening of the bonds of brotherhood, solidarity and cooperation between Honduras and Cuba.”

Malmierca recalled that his country has supported the people of Honduras in areas such as health and education through medical brigades and literacy campaigns.

“Nothing says more about solidarity and friendship between our peoples than the presence of our Cuban doctors in Honduras,” he said.

The senior Cuban official said that the program of cooperation in health matters between the two countries was “truncated by the coup d’état” of June 28, 2009 against the then-president of Honduras, Manuel Zelaya, who is now an advisor to Xiomara Castro, his wife.

Translated by Regina Anavy

