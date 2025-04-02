Cuba and Iran Advocate Closer Economic Ties in Response to US Sanctions

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Jatibzadeh met in Havana.

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 1 April 2025 — Cuba and Iran rallied this Tuesday against US sanctions on both countries and reiterated their willingness to continue promoting bilateral relations and cooperation in economic and commercial areas. The governments of these two allied countries presented their positions during a meeting in Havana between the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, and the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, Saeed Jatibzadeh, according to a statement from the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“During the meeting, which took place in a cordial atmosphere, the brotherhood and solidarity between both peoples and the positive progress of bilateral ties were highlighted,” the article said.

In the meeting held at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry in Havana, both diplomats also addressed “the unilateral coercive measures and other aggressions that the government of the United States and its allies apply against various countries.”

They also spoke about “the situation in the Middle East, the escalation of attacks by Israel and the dangers to regional and international peace, stability and security.”

Iran is one of Cuba’s closest allies in the world. Both countries established relations in 1975, which were interrupted in 1976 and re-established in 1979, after the triumph of the Islamic Revolution.

Two years ago, during the visit to Cuba of then Iranian President Ebrahím Raisí (who died in 2024), the two countries signed a total of six agreements for comprehensive cooperation between governments, political consultations between Foreign Ministries and cooperation in telecommunications, information technology and computer services.

In addition, they signed two memoranda of understanding in customs matters and another between both Ministries of Justice.

