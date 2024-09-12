Castroism’s Interference in Venezuela

Hugo Chávez’s entering the Government turned Venezuela into the most loyal lackey of Castroism.

14ymedio, Pedro Corzo, Miami, 18 August 2024 — The totalitarian system that Cuba suffers and that threatens Venezuela if Nicolas Maduro and his henchmen are not removed from the government, has always been strongly attracted to the land of the liberator.

The tragedy afflicting Venezuela is the responsibility of Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro. Both, with the support of stooges such as Maduro, conspired to rob the country of freedom and wealth and impose castrochavismo throughout the hemisphere.

The two revolutions were always different because there was a giant, a democrat, Rómulo Betancourt, who had the political courage to face the siren songs of Fidel Castro that enchanted the Ulysses wannabes.

With the support of stooges like Maduro, they conspired to rob the country of its freedom and wealth

After the turmoil of the first days filled with problems, upheavals and contradictions, Venezuela took a democratic course, Cuba marched towards totalitarianism.

From the beginning, the Pax Fidelista was imposed. Castroism was enthroned, which mutated into aggressive and expansionist absolutism that corresponded to the nature of the leader and the ideology he claimed to profess.

In Venezuela, many good people of dissimilar views were willing to work for the country’s progress. They were seduced by the promises of building a better society, even if the tools were machine gun chants and terrorism, advised by Che Guevara.

These men and women, in their eagerness to make their dreams come true, did not realize that they were submitting themselves to a foreign project in exchange for a little shrapnel and a rearguard in which part of the training consisted of learning to lose their freedom of judgment.

On March 13, 1967, Fidel Castro speaking from the former presidential palace in Havana said: “We proclaim once again our unwavering empathy and solidarity with the guerrillas fighting in the mountains of El Bachiller, with the fighters who in the cities defy the repression and the fury of the tyranny”. Castro qualified as tyranny the legitimately elected government of President Raul Leoni, not those of Maduro and Chavez.

July 26, 1960: the Cuban business representative in Caracas, Leon Antich, led a demonstration that threw stones at the capital’s cathedral. Antich was later accused of passing out 400,000 dollars to promote a conspiracy against President Rómulo Betancourt.

Castro defined as tyranny the legitimately elected government of President Raúl Leoni, not those of Maduro and Chávez

1961: Venezuelan authorities seize 500 Czech-made machine guns together with Castro-communist propaganda.

1962: A batch of weapons bearing the coat of arms of the Cuban Armed Forces were seized on the Falcón state beaches.

November 11, 1963: On the Paraguaná peninsula the authorities confiscated three tons of weapons coming from Cuba. Months later, Belgian weapons bearing the coat of arms of the Cuban Armed Forces were seized from Venezuelan guerrillas.

June 24, 1966: an expeditionary group composed of some 40 people, including thirteen individuals of Cuban nationality, among them General Arnaldo Ochoa Sánchez, who would be later executed by Castro, and General Leopoldo Cintas Frías – both were later heads of the Cuban occupation forces in Angola – landed in Tucacas. Specialists affirm that Castro himself said goodbye to the expeditionaries when they left Cuba.

May 8, 1967: the Cuban fishing boat Sierra takes an invading force consisting of Cubans and Venezuelans to the nearby areas of Machurucuto and Boca de Uchire. In the confrontation, Antonio Briones Montoto died and two other Cuban military men were captured: Manuel Gil Castellanos and Pedro Cabrera Torres.

1969: About thirty Venezuelans trained in Punto Cero, Cuba, landed in Venezuela to overthrow the government of Rafael Calderas. All of them were killed by the Army.

Despite all the blood shed by fire and shrapnel, the Castro project in Venezuela did not succeed. It is true that after the passing away of Presidents Romulo Betancourt and Raul Leoni, the Venezuelan leadership in the fight against Castro’s totalitarianism practically disappeared. Even so, the Venezuelan nation, its leaders and the Armed Forces condemned a political model that was against their democratic convictions.

The arrival of Hugo Chávez to the Government radically changed the situation. Venezuela is currently the most faithful lackey of Castroism and the best interpreter of the island’s totalitarianism regarding the plan to destabilize, to the point of destruction, the democracies of the hemisphere. For that reason, the Castroists are against Nicolas Maduro stepping down from power.

Translated by LAR

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.