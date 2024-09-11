A Cuban Baseball Player Expelled for Life Participates in a Softball Cup in Ciego De Ávila

14ymedio, Havana, 23 August 2024 — The Cuban baseball player Alfredo Fadraga, who was suspended for life for an escape attempt in Mexico in 2022, reappeared in the Omar Carrero in Memoriam Cup that was held in Ciego de Ávila. The Avileño defended the colors of the Rangers, in the softball tournament, unofficial and organized by Miguel Mirelles, Jeordany Gutiérrez told Cubalite.

The event, much smaller, brought together “16 teams in five fields and everything that entails: referees, scorers, Red Cross, etc.” Gutiérrez said last Monday on the Facebook page of Locos del Softball. In that same publication, several images were shared, including one in which Fadraga appears with part of the Rangers squad. “Excellent tournament with a high-carat organization and the participation of many figures from our national series and the Major Leagues of the United States,” he said.

Cubalite stressed that the career of the Ávila catcher on the Island “is over” due to the severe sanction imposed by the Cuban Baseball Federation. The tournament was organized to honor Omar Carrero, who participated in 17 national baseball series and left a historic average of clean runs of 2.27 for every nine innings, with 149 wins, 105 defeats and 1,225 strikes.

Fadraga was punished in July 2022, and five months later he managed to legally leave the Island; he settled in the Dominican Republic in search of an opportunity with one of the Major League franchises. However, last June, journalist Yordano Carmona reported that an injury prevented the player from joining an unspecified Major League team, and he decided to return to Ciego de Ávila.

The story of Alfredo Fadraga has been closely followed by journalist Francys Romero since in June 2022, together with his teammate Yosvani Ávalos, he decided to jump the fence of the hotel where the Cuban team that participated in the Pan American U-23 Championship was staying in Aguascalientes.

The journalist denounced the capture of these players after the raid of the state police, as if they were criminals, in addition to his immediate return on a flight to Havana after the arrest.

Romero published videos of Fadraga in the Dominican Republic being watched by talent scouts. The level shown by the player led him to be invited to the Dominican Winter League training with the Eastern Stars.

Fadraga lived a dream in the Dominican Republic, and in March 2023 he was declared a free agent by the Commissioner’s Office. The catcher’s qualities attracted the interest – in August of that same year – of “more than five subsidiaries of Major League teams.”

Yosvani Ávalos also left the Island and, in January 2023, entered Mexico through Tapachula to try to reach the United States.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.