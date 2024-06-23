Amnesty International Will Hold a Meeting for the Freedom of Political Prisoners – Monday, 24 June

14ymedio, Havana, 21 June 2024 — On Monday, June 24, Amnesty International will hold a virtual meeting for the freedom of Cuban artists Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and Maykel Osorbo.

The event will have the participation of Raudiel Peña Barrios, lawyer of Cubalex; the art curators, activists and human rights defenders Claudia Genlui and Anamely Ramos González; and Johanna Cilano, regional researcher for the Caribbean of Amnesty International..

The virtual event will be broadcast live through X, on the Amnesty International account, on Monday, June 24, at 11 am in Havana.

Translation by Regina Anavy

