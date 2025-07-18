A Cuban Repressor Who Attacked Protesters on 11J Has Been Deported From the US Back to Cuba

The former Interior Ministry official was directly involved in the repression of mass protests four years ago.

14ymedio, Havana, 16 July 2025 — Daniel Morejón García, who appears on the list of repressors of the Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba (FHRC), was deported to the island, according to journalist Mario J. Pentón. The migrant had been detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since April.

“The former Interior Ministry official was directly involved in the repression of the mass protests on July 11, 2021,” Pentón stated on his X account. Morejón has been in Cuban territory since May 30, the reporter added. For its part, this newspaper attempted to contact Morejón’s daughter several weeks ago to confirm his deportation, but she never responded.

The repressor arrived in Havana in a group of 130 migrants, 106 men and 24 women who arrived through José Martí International Airport.

According to a statement issued by ICE shortly after his arrest, the 57-year-old Cuban was “administratively” arrested at his home in Miami after it was established that he had lied upon entering the country.

“Law enforcement officers obtained official Cuban government documents and information from reliable sources indicating that Morejón García had not disclosed his affiliations,” that is, his immigration application had failed to include his membership in the Cuban Communist Party and the Ministry of the Interior.

There is evidence, the text asserted, that Morejón García attacked protesters during the massive Island-wide demonstrations of 11 July 2021 (11J) “as part of his duties.” The former agent was president of the National Defense Council in the province of Artemisa and a member of the Rapid Response Brigades, the text indicates, explaining that these are groups “composed of civilians trained and organized by the government” and “designed to assist authorities during incidents of social unrest, protests, or riots.”

The information provided by ICE coincided with that found on the FDHC website, which indicates that, as seen in a video, during the 11 June demonstration in Las Cañas, Artemisa, Morejón got off his motorcycle and attacked Armando Martínez Luis. Now a political prisoner, Martínez Luis suffers from hypertension and paranoid schizophrenia, and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Two other protesters arrested at the same location, Rolando González Arévalo and Richael Cantún Morales, were sentenced to six and seven years, respectively. All three are serving prison sentences in Guanajay prison (where artist and San Isidro Movement leader Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara is also being held).

Based on a complaint, the Foundation reported that the former agent, who was also the director of the Las Cañas feed factory, was living with his daughter, Dhayma Morejón, in Miami. Another complainant, according to the foundation’s file, claimed he was a State Security agent who “walks around armed” and in Cuba was the manager of Almacenes Universales, a subsidiary of the Gaesa military conglomerate.

The former official also appears on the list that Cuban-American Congressman Carlos Giménez sent last March to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), along with more than 100 people who, the Republican politician alleged, “previously supported the brutal policies of the Castro dictatorship and have taken advantage of U.S. immigration laws to enter our country.”

Until his deportation, Morejón García was held at the Krome Detention Center in Miami-Dade County. ICE has asked anyone with “information regarding alleged human rights violators traveling to or entering the United States” to report this situation, which can be done anonymously.

