“You Open the Tap and a Murky and Fetid Water Comes Out” in the Houses on Pocito Street, in Havana

Also in Mulgoba, in the municipality of Boyeros, the residents have had a similar situation since April.

14ymedio, Juan Diego Rodríguez, Havana, 11 July 2025 — “It’s in the tap, it’s in the sea, it falls from the sky and returns to the sky,” says a children’s riddle. The answer, however, is beginning to be difficult for residents of Havana, a city hit hard by a lack of drinking water. In a small amount and with bad quality, what arrives these days in parts of the Lawton neighborhood brings more concern than relief.

Pocito Street looks like a road in a war zone, where bombs have been

launched into the streets. But the overflowing septic tanks and potholes that dot the street are just one visible part of the problems faced by residents in the area. Through the pipes, a sinuous enemy enters the houses and sickens the residents: contaminated water.

“My father now has an infection attributed directly to drinking or contact with this bad water”

“You open the tap and a murky and fetid water comes out, which has made it impossible for families to cook, bathe or perform basic necessities,” a woman born in the Diez de Octubre municipality tells 14ymedio. The situation has caused health problems among the residents of Pocito Street, especially among 11 and 12-year olds. “My father now has an infection attributed directly to drinking or contact with this bad water.”

The source of contamination could be anywhere. At the corner of Pocito with Dolores runs a river of black water that, from taking so long to drain, has caused the growth of moss and abundant vegetation reminiscent of what is found on river banks. Near Buenaventura, also on the worn asphalt, is a stream that feeds from the waste of toilets, showers and the sinks of nearby houses.

The panorama is repeated as you follow the road and cross Porvenir Avenue. The houses become more modest, more deteriorated, and people of poorer appearance peek out from the doorways. It looks like this section of the road has not been renovated in decades, nor has a single investment been made to improve the lives of its inhabitants.

“Most of the water pipes here are made of porous iron, and the sewer water gets in,” says Oscar, a resident who keeps the door of his house closed for much of the day to avoid the smells emanating from the dark stream. The main pipes that supply the neighborhood branch off in a tangled network of pipes, many more than 50 years old, that end up supplying each house.

Oscar keeps the door of his home closed to avoid the smells that emanate from the dark stream.

“Where the sewer water accumulates for a long time, everything passes through it, so it contaminates the pipes, reaches the cisterns, goes to the tanks, and when you turn on your tap, it’s now in the glass of water that you’re drinking,” says the neighbor. But he recognizes that he can only speculate on the origin of the filth and the bad smell that makes them turn their faces away and avoid drinking the water that comes from the tap.

“We have lodged complaints on all sides and no one responds to us; no Havana Water or Public Health official comes to investigate what’s happening on this street,” says Oscar. “The neighbors have gone to all the municipal and provincial authorities, to no avail.”

“No Havana Water or Public Health official comes to investigate what’s happening.”

The man points a finger at the broken sidewalk in front of the childcare center, another sign of the abandonment suffered by the whole area. Putting together all the pieces of the puzzle that make up the idleness and lack of resources in Pocito, the resident has only one word to summarize what they experience: “Negligence.”

“The water here is contaminated; yesterday the water truck came so that people could fill some buckets, at least for drinking,” says the owner of a small private cafe who also has to deal with supply problems to keep the business afloat. “There are people who are boiling it to be able to drink it, but I don’t recommend this; it’s better to buy bottled water.”

The recommendation, however, clashes with the high cost of a product that a few years ago was consumed only by tourists but whose demand has soared, precisely because of supply problems. One litre of the Ciego Montero brand, nationally produced, exceeds 350 pesos in private establishments and $1.50 in State stores. “There are many people with diarrhea and not just on this street. There have also been cases of people around the corner who got sick by drinking water from the tap.”

“There are many people with diarrhea and not just on this street.”

Competing with Pocito Street in neglect, in the area of Mulgoba, municipality of Boyeros, are residents who are literally “posting signs to ask for water.” Since last April the supply crisis has increased the indignation of the inhabitants. The critical situation of those days is far from being resolved, and although “a little water has arrived, you can no longer trust that you will be able to bathe,” says Moraima, with a modest house a few meters from the Polyclinic.

The main cause of that collapse was a breakdown in pumping equipment, but when it was put into operation a few weeks later, the problem still wasn’t resolved. “There is no water in the houses but then you go out to the street and see all the leaks dribbling and bubbling,” complains the woman. “There are areas where the sewer water mixes with the clean water, and you can see that they are contaminating the pipes that pass through there and then continue to other houses.”

“It’s in the tap, it’s in the sea, but be careful, you can’t drink it,” would be the conclusion about the water of any clever child living on Pocito or in Mulgoba.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.