Venezuela Demands That Chile and Seven Other Countries Withdraw Their Diplomatic Staff for Election ‘Interference’

Argentine President Milei: “Not even Maduro believes the electoral scam that he celebrates.”

EFE (via 14ymedio), Ronald Peña R., Caracas, 30 June 2024 — The Government of Venezuela demanded on Monday from Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay “the immediate withdrawal of their representatives on Venezuelan territory,” in rejection of their “interference in and statements” about Sunday’s presidential elections.

Likewise, the Executive of Nicolás Maduro, according to an official statement, decided to “withdraw all diplomatic personnel from the missions” in these seven Latin American countries.

“Venezuela reserves the right to all legal and political actions to enforce respect and to preserve and defend our inalienable right to self-determination,” said the Chavista Government, which “will confront any action that attacks our country’s climate of peace and coexistence.”

In its pronouncement, the Venezuelan Executive expressed “its strongest rejection of the interference and statements of a group of right-wing governments, subordinate to Washington and openly committed to the most sordid ideological postulates of international fascism, (…) that pretend to ignore the electoral results.”

The National Electoral Council (CNE) officially proclaimed Maduro president on Monday, after he announced on Sunday night that the Chavistas, in power since 2013, won the elections with 51.2% of the votes, the exact same result that he gave when only 80% of the ballots had been counted with more than two million left to count.

Meanwhile, the standard-bearer of the majority opposition, Edmundo González Urrutia, obtained 44.2% of the votes, according to the first and only public report of the CNE, which did not specify which candidates received the 2,394,268 votes that were not reported.

On Monday, the governments of Uruguay, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and the Dominican Republic expressed their deep concern about the development of the presidential elections.

They also demanded a complete review of the results and called for an urgent meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Argentine President Javier Milei wrote on X: “The Dictator Maduro’s insults are flattery for me. They repeat the same grievances of many well-thinking ‘journalists’ of Argentina, whose infantile position allows Maduro’s atrocities to be legitimized. Maduro doesn’t even believe the electoral scam he celebrates. Neither does the Argentine Republic. We do not recognize the fraud; we call on the international community to unite to restore the rule of law in Venezuela, and we remind the Venezuelan people that the doors of our Homeland are open to everyone who chooses to live in freedom.

LONG LIVE FREEDOM!”

President Milei described the results of the presidential elections in Venezuela as an “electoral scam” and ignored the CNE’s announcement.

“Maduro doesn’t even believe the electoral scam he celebrates. Neither does the Argentine Republic,” the Argentinian leader wrote on X.

“We do not recognize the fraud; we call on the international community to unite to restore the rule of law in Venezuela, and we remind the Venezuelan people that the doors of our Homeland are open to everyone who chooses to live in freedom,” added the ultraliberal politician.

He also referred to Maduro’s statements during his speech after the first official results of the elections were known, in which he referred to Milei as a “fascist Nazi,” “sellout” and “coward,” and warned him to “keep his mouth shut.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

