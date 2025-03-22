Trump Revokes ‘Parole’ for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans From April 24

In the document prepared by the Department of Homeland Security, it is argued that this program is “incompatible with the foreign policy objectives” of the current Administration.

14ymedio, Havana, 21 March 2025 — Donald Trump’s government has set a date for the revocation of the temporary protection status known as Humanitarian Parole. It was implemented by the Biden Administration and benefited more than 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans. It will terminate on April 24, when the resolution signed by the Department of Homeland Security will be applied. The official announcement will be published on March 25 in the Federal Register and will take effect 30 days later.

The rule indicates that people who have Humanitarian Parole and do not have a legal basis to stay in the United States after the end of the permit must leave the country before the date on which their parole ends.

The Humanitarian Parole Program, approved by Biden, favored the legal arrival in the United States of 110,240 Cubans, Haitians (213,150), Nicaraguans (96,270) and Venezuelans (120,760). The latest data published by the federal agency recorded 110,970 travel authorizations for Cuban citizens.

The document argues that this migration program “no longer represents a significant public benefit” for the United States and is “incompatible with the foreign policy objectives” of the Trump Administration.

The text was published this Friday in the Federal Registry, the official newspaper of the US Government, in which rules, regulations and other statements from federal agencies are disclosed. It will be officially published on March 25, the day the measure will come into force.

Last January, a few days after Trump assumed the presidency, a memo was leaked, indicating how the officials of the Immigration and Customs Control Service (ICE) could proceed with the expulsion of some 1,400,000 people who arrived in the country under one of the asylum programs created by the previous Administration, including the Humanitarian Parole Program.

Trump believes that both the Humanitarian Parole and other programs under the CBP One appointment application were never legal, so those who came to the U.S. through them should be expelled, an anonymous source from National Security told The New York Times.

The idea of these programs, as Biden Government officials explained at the time, was to grant beneficiaries a legal entry to the United States so that they could then take advantage of other immigration programs such as Temporary Protection Status (TPS) or asylum.

This new decision, therefore, leaves people who are currently in the country with Humanitarian Parole in legal limbo, while waiting for their immigration processes to be resolved.

This is the case of many Cubans, who entered with this program and are waiting to receive permanent residence under the Cuban Adjustment Act. However, in mid-February, the Administration ordered a freeze on the applications of migrants who arrived in the United States under these mechanisms during Biden’s mandate.

The decision affects the majority of Cubans who have arrived in the last two years. According to a memorandum from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) to which CBS News had access, officials will no longer be able to process petitions for this and other benefits if they are requested by migrants who arrived under the policies of the previous administration.

The news network also reported that the authorities decided to paralyze all requests because cases of fraud were taking place. In order to avoid this, they are expected to improve investigation procedures and thus reduce “concerns related to national security and public safety.”.

Translated by Regina Anavy

