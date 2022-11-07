The Escape of Two Boxers Puts the Cuban Team on the Ropes in the World Cup

14ymedio, Havana, 4 November 2022 — The defections continue to knock out, in the international championships, the Cuban boxing team Domadores. This Wednesday, the boxers Albert González and Carlos Castillo left the team in Germany, where Cuba had won its first three bronze medals at the Boxing World Cup, held this year in Cologne.

The athletes didn’t even show up for the scheduled fights, so the national commissioner, Alberto Puig, accused them of having “missed their commitment.”

The escape of González and Castillo, two elite fighters and valuable members of the Domadores, marks a critical moment for a selection that has not yet been replaced by the recent abandonment of Osvel Caballero, who escaped in Mexico after triumphing over his opponent, the Mexican Gerson “Tigre” Escobar.

The boxers, both from Havana, were in training since October 24 in Berlin, along with seven other boxers led by the two-time Olympic champion Roniel Iglesias, the three-time world king Lázaro Álvarez and the world champion in the 75-kilogram category, Yoenlis Hernández. The Domadares group is completed with Alejandro Claro, Sadiel Horta, Rafael Joubert and Freddy Pérez.

Castillo arrived in Berlin after beating Kazakh fighter Amanat Sabyrgali in the Boxing World Cup, and after receiving his champion credential in the superweights for defeating Cuban Yoel Duvergel in the Playa Girón National Tournament. After his victory, he declared to the media Jit that he had “rewarded” his mother’s many-year sacrifice and announced that that was “his moment.”

For his part, González, who was supposed to debut against the German Ben Ehis, is experiencing an uphill career that led him to be considered by coaches Robinson Poll, Víctor Sánchez and Julio Lázaro Mena, who integrated him into the delegation to face several European opponents at the end of the year.

The two boxers are expected to look for ways to get into professional boxing from Europe or to get to the United States, where their future could be promising, as published by Swing Completo.

The bleeding of Cuban athletes is a constant. This Wednesday, the escape of players Yordy Magdariaga and Juan Raúl Cruz, from the Under-18 national team, was confirmed, according to journalist Francys Romero.

“Cuban baseball players continue to trust that there is more future outside their country than inside. Both Magdariaga and Cruz will begin a stage now of perfecting their tools and, in addition, presenting themselves to talent evaluators,” said the reporter to the media Baseball FR!

Translated by Regina Anavy

