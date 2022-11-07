Alexis Romay, New Jersey, 4 November 2022
How many dead do you need?
How many more people killed
by a government so skilled
in implementing its creed
that after it does the deed
of sinking a fleeing boat
it accuses the scapegoat?
Cuba is a dictatorship.
Spare me photos from your trip.
My friends in Cuba can’t vote.
Author’s note: This is my recreation and condensation, in English, of my décimas published this week in the Spanish edition of 14ymedio.
Colonel Mario Méndez, a high-ranking officer of the Ministry of Interior, gave me the fuel for this text with the question that he repeated ad nauseam during a TV program apropos of the latest massacre perpetrated by the Cuban regime: “How many more dead do you need?”
