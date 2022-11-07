Alexis Romay, New Jersey, 4 November 2022

How many dead do you need?

How many more people killed

by a government so skilled

in implementing its creed

that after it does the deed

of sinking a fleeing boat

it accuses the scapegoat?

Cuba is a dictatorship.

Spare me photos from your trip.

My friends in Cuba can’t vote.

________

Author’s note: This is my recreation and condensation, in English, of my décimas published this week in the Spanish edition of 14ymedio.

Colonel Mario Méndez, a high-ranking officer of the Ministry of Interior, gave me the fuel for this text with the question that he repeated ad nauseam during a TV program apropos of the latest massacre perpetrated by the Cuban regime: “How many more dead do you need?”

Please, keep in mind that this post —as well as the entirety of Ideological Deviation , my weekly column— is considered a crime by the Cuban government.

Alexis Romay

