Silence of Cuban Authorities in the Face of the Spread of Hepatitis A in Havana

In the municipality of Diez de Octubre, the infection has especially affected children.

14ymedio, Juan Diego Rodríguez, Havana, 23 March 2025 — A “huge” package of cookies and a bottle of carbonated soda – in addition to a lot of insistence – was what it took for Luis to get the hepatitis A reagents he needed to diagnose his children “appear” in a hospital in the municipality of Diez de Octubre, in Havana. In recent weeks, the disease has spread silently through the capital, affecting mainly children, without the Public Health authorities saying a single word.

A cart-pusher by profession, Luis’ trips throughout the municipality have allowed him to notice the expansion of the disease. In the very building where his children live in Lawton, he explains, all the children were infected at the same time.

Nadia, a resident of Luyanó, has noticed with concern the same thing in her neighborhood. Her children attend a nearby high school, and a few days ago they began to show symptoms of the disease: nausea, weakening, fatigue, abdominal pain and loss of appetite. They are not the only ones, she warns: “Half the school has been sick with the same thing.”

Trying to counteract precarious health care, parents have learned to detect symptoms on their own. “I asked a doctor friend for advice and, because of my children’s symptoms, she diagnosed them with hepatitis. However, she made it clear to me that without reagents to confirm it in a laboratory it is still a conjecture,” she explains.

“She herself told me that they’re not even sure if what they are treating in the hospitals is hepatitis or not, because it inflames the liver as well as the pancreas,” she claims. The lack of a clear diagnosis, she continues, is very dangerous. “A neighbor my daughter’s age was not diagnosed in time. They thought it was only a stomach ache, and by the time they realized, her feces were almost white.”

A solution that people often resort to, she says, “is to pay a laboratory technician ’on the left’ to do the analysis. I know of people who have paid 1,000 pesos, because if you wait for supplies in the hospitals, you’ll never get tested. As soon as you arrive they are already telling you that there are no reagents.”

Nadia is a regular customer of Moraima, a woman from Matanzas who comes several times a week from the municipality of Jagüey Grande to Havana to sell tamarind pulp. A few days ago, as soon as they set foot in the Santos Suárez neighborhood, customers surrounded her, and her bottles of tamarind paste “flew away.”

The woman had never had such a successful sale, and, when she inquired, there was only one reason: “there are many people with hepatitis, and tamarind and fruits in general relieve symptoms.” As she explains, in the absence of medicines and better foods such as quality fruits and vegetables – rarely within the reach of Cubans – doctors prescribe infusions with tamarind stems and sweets with tamarind syrup.

Hepatitis A has not been reported in the official media since January, when Escambray published an article on the number of cases detected in Sancti Spíritus throughout 2024. In total, 1,080 diagnoses were made, and at the beginning of this year there was still an upward trend.

“For a fairly long period – about 10 years – Sancti Spíritus did not report an increase in cases like the current one, because there were many measures for other diseases that weakened the presence of hepatitis A. Today that cycle has been broken in our environment, and we do have to talk about an increase in cases if we compare it to previous years,” clarified a doctor interviewed by the local newspaper.

Authorities also recognized that the figures could be below the actual number of cases due to people refusing to go to hospitals.

So, to prevent the spread of the disease, the doctor recommended to keep control over all the food and water that is consumed, especially with regard to hygiene and, in general, “clean up all the piles of garbage and micro-dumps to avoid environmental pollution.”

Hepatitis does not seem to be the only epidemic in Havana. Norberto, a doctor from Camagüey who traveled to the capital for a couple of weeks to take a course, tells this newspaper that brucellosis is also circulating. “It is a disease that cows transmit to humans through milk,” explains the health worker, although there are variants that occur in dogs and pigs that can also infect humans, although it is unknown which one is present in the city.

In January, Adelante warned about the increase in cases of brucellosis – of low incidence in the population – in Camagüey. According to the media, the cases could be related to the sale of pork and beef, in addition to dairy products, and the symptoms are similar to those of other diseases such as dengue fever. “In the case of the indirect route of contagion, there is transmission through contaminated food like raw milk, cheese from unpasteurized milk, and raw and poorly prepared meats,” he added.

To avoid both brucellosis and hepatitis, hygiene and the selection of foods with little chance of being contaminated are important factors

To avoid both brucellosis and hepatitis, hygiene and the selection of foods with little chance of being contaminated are important factors. However, for Nadia and Luis, both pieces of advice seem to allude to situations that escape their hands.

According to the cart driver, the healthy foods to which Cubans have access are limited, either because of the high prices or because “they are not found in the markets.” Nadia, for her part, says her effort to keep her environment clean is not always enough. Near her house, on Tejas Street, “there is a burst pipe that takes up a whole block. The people who live there are constantly surrounded by that dirty water and bad smells,” she says.

The proliferation of garbage dumps on every corner of the neighborhood is another thing that worries her, as she is aware that contaminated water and accumulated garbage are a breeding ground for disease: “I don’t know how we’re still alive.”

