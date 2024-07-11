Remodeled for July 26 Celebrations, the Zaza Hotel Has No Shortage of Workers or Fuel

More than 250 workers have been hired, including brigades from two MSMEs from Morón and Trinidad

14ymedio, Havana, 10 July 2024 — After Manuel Marrero’s visit at the end of June, the Zaza de Sancti Spíritus hotel underwent a marathon to restore it before the July 26 celebrations, whose main act will be held in this province. With a “progressive deterioration” and “very bad condition” from years of disuse, the authorities intend to revitalize the facility in less than a month, not without the criticism of the people of Sancti Spíritus. The restoration of its 124 rooms – 32 will be prioritized for the holiday and then the others will be repaired – the change of the waterproofing, the repair of the facade, the remodeling of the swimming pools, the construction of the villa – which was demolished – and other minor tasks such as the installation of the perimeter fence: this is what the builders must accomplish in the few remaining days.

However, the authorities have not skimped on resources and a “large investment” – of which the official press does not reveal the origin – has made it possible to bring more than 250 workers from five provinces: Matanzas, Villa Clara, Ciego de Ávila, Sancti Spíritus and Havana. Brigades of builders from two MSMEs have also been hired: D’Obras (from Morón) and Génesis (from Trinidad).

“So far we have not had serious problems with the resources or with the fuel to ensure the work, and when an obstacle has arisen, it has been cleared,” the logistics managers of the works told Escambray, which is surprised, like the workers, that the works are beginning at a good pace, contrary to the usual experience.

The workers insist that they have not lacked anything while rebuilding the property / Escambray

“Generally, we have not had problems with building materials nor with food, despite the difficult situation that, as we all know, the country is going through. I think that anyone who complains does it because he wants to,” concludes one of the employees. “The intervention being made to the Zaza hotel is very useful and necessary because it will bring back to life this facility that for so many years was distinguished in this province. Upon arrival we found it in a degree of total deterioration, but I assure you that when it is concluded it will look like new,” says another of the workers. The citizens of Sancti Spíritus, however, are not so sure that the remodeling is as beneficial as the authorities promise.

In the comments section of an article in Escambray a few days ago, many readers highlighted the irony of “letting a hotel be lost and then spending millions to restore it,” money, by the way, that could benefit other facilities in the province that were not included in the “touch-ups” for July 26. In addition, Internet users point out, the speed of the work leaves doubts about its quality. They fear that they form part of the makeup that is traditionally put on the host cities of the event.

The official press glosses it over: “In the Zaza you have to do everything well, out of elementary respect for the work, for those who this summer will partially enjoy it again and, above all, for the territory to guarantee materials that are as as scarce as they are expensive, which several works and projects would appreciate no less in sectors such as health, education and others of high social impact as well.” Even so, doubts persist.

The property experienced several repair attempts and served as an isolation center during the pandemic

“What will they do to market it? The hotel was destroyed as a result of its decommercialization when the hunting and fishing tourism on which it depended ended, and it is not attractive for national tourism due to the competition from Rancho Hatuey and Los Laureles, with similar offers and a closer location. What are they going to do to make it attractive and at the same time profitable?” asked another user, to which commentators responded with sarcasm: “Soon it will be filled with foreign tourism because surely the price will not be within the reach of the ordinary Cuban.”

For their part, Escambray and Granma insist that the hotel, in its years of splendor, was the insignia of the province and one of the most demanded by the inhabitants. However, they do not clarify whether the “national” character of the facility will be maintained, to which – suspiciously – too many resources have been dedicated in record time.

The property has undergone several attempts at repair. In 2023, the local government promised an investment of 80 million pesos for the Zaza, which had been used as an isolation center during the pandemic. However, by March, the deadline, the work was still unfinished and only a quarter of the money had been spent. The mass of socialist architecture was not lucky either that February, when a Russian company came to manage the Jatibonico plant. The workers, they said at the time, would stay at the hotel, which was closed to the public. The “capital repair” that was promised did not take place.

A week ago, 14ymedio portrayed in an article the adornment of the capital city for the event on July 26. The facades of pharmacies and ration shops, painted in bright colors, contrasted with the ruined interiors and the empty shelves of the stores. Many of the remodeled shops remained closed, and the 10 kilometers of road whose repair was completed was all in the section that the officials will travel when they arrive in the province.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.