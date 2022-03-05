Helping Ukraine Today is Saving Europe in the Future

Ukraine Support Group (via 14ymedio), Kiev, 4 March 2022 — On February 24, Russian troops invaded the free and independent territory of Ukraine and bombed its cities. The attack took place in the early hours of the morning, when the civilian population was still asleep. Millions of Ukrainians woke up to the sound of air-raid sirens and explosions.

Fierce fighting in Ukraine has been going on for a week now, but the Russian invaders are not going to stop killing. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, more than 2,000 civilians have died in the last seven endless days of war, 21 of them children and adolescents. Unfortunately, the number of victims of Russian aggression is growing every minute.

The Ukrainian nation is forced to fight one of the strongest and largest armies in the world. Today Ukraine is a shield for all European territories, their inhabitants and their children. It is important for us to understand that the Kremlin will not stop at Ukraine as it intends to expand its war further west. It is now our direct duty to stop its atrocities.

How can we do this?

At this very moment, the people of Ukraine need help of any kind, especially financial. Visit this site to see the list of official organizations involved in fundraising for Ukraine. Donations go directly to organizations that provide medical care to the injured, and humanitarian support to people who have lost their homes and families.

In addition, money is needed to replenish the military reserves of the Ukrainian army and to obtain resources to protect the Ukrainian people from the Russian invaders.

Another way to help is to join the International Legion for Territorial Defense of Ukraine during the martial law period. On March 1, 2022, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, approved a visa-free period for foreigners who wish to help repel the Russian attack, defend international security and protect the values ​​of our civilization.

More than 16,000 people have already joined the International Legion. Among them are former soldiers, rescuers, military doctors and civilians from the Netherlands, UK, Canada, USA, Sweden, Japan, etc. Volunteers from all over the world are coming to join the Ukrainian soldiers against this criminal war in the 21st century.

____________

