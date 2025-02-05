Cuban President Díaz-Canel and His Foreign Minister Were Outraged That Marco Rubio Would Call Them “Enemies of Humanity”

According to the US Secretary of State, Managua, Caracas and Havana have generated a massive wave of migrants to the US “because they are countries where their system does not work”

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 4 February 2025 — The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, came out swinging on Tuesday against the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and said that “humanity is in danger” from the “neo-fascism” of the United States, in response to recent statements by the politician of Cuban descent.

“The shamelessness once again taking over the cynical politicians of the United States. It is proven that the migratory exodus in Cuba is proportional to the tightening of the blockade, which deprives our people of essential goods. Humanity is in danger because of your neo-fascism,” the president wrote on social networks.

Díaz-Canel said that “the Empire, with its expansionist appetite” is the true “enemy of humanity.”

Díaz-Canel referred to Rubio’s statements on Tuesday during a press conference in San José, Costa Rica, in which he accused Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela of being “enemies of humanity” and of having “created a migration crisis.”

Rubio assured that he had “no intention” of traveling to Cuba as Secretary of State, “except to discuss when those who govern that country will leave”

According to Rubio, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela have generated a massive wave of migration to the US, “because they are countries where their system [of government] does not work.”

These are not the only statements made by Rubio about Cuba recently.

Previously, in an interview with the American television channel Fox News, Rubio assured that he had “no intention” of traveling to Cuba as Secretary of State, “except to discuss when those who govern that country will leave.”

In this regard, the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, stressed on Tuesday that Rubio “was not invited” to the Island.

“The US Secretary of State wants to visit Havana, but first change our Government. His desire will remain unfulfilled. He will not be able to visit Cuba, a country of which he knows absolutely nothing. He was not invited,” the Foreign Minister wrote on his social networks.

*Translator’s note: ALBA is the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America , created by Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez in 2004.

Translated by Regina Anavy

