Cuban President Díaz-Canel Analyzes the ‘Contingency’ of Garbage in the Cleanest Neighborhoods of Havana

Each municipality will be sponsored by a ministry so that garbage collection is carried out regularly

14ymedio, Havana, 4 October 2024 — That Cuban PresidentMiguel Díaz-Canel walks through the neighborhoods of Havana to admire the titanic garbage dumps populating the city seems more like a rumor than a reality. This Friday, the official press reports the president’s excursion in the streets of the capital the day before, specifically to the Diez de Octubre neighborhood, where they say that the authorities have found “the formula” to contain the waste.

Freshly arrived from a tour of Las Tunas and Holguín, Díaz-Canel claims to have visited the Havana municipality to verify the “good reports about the work that is being done” thanks to the sponsorship of the ministries of Agriculture and Labor and Social Security, in addition to the watchful eye of the Central Committee of the Party. The strategy, repeated on countless occasions, is to demonstrate that only with the direct intervention from the summit are orders fulfilled at the local level. Díaz-Canel baptized the new State crusade as the “garbage issue contingency.”

So far, “they have managed to recover parks previously full of garbage, stabilize the collection of solid waste, paint trash containers and clear the ground of invasive grass,” lists the state newspaper Granma, saying that in the coming weeks there will be other visits by the president to the municipality to “know the experience” and replicate it in other areas of the capital that will be, in turn, supported by other ministries.

“Today you see parks that were once sadly converted into micro-dumps, full of children, older adults, students doing physical education. It is a different atmosphere at any time of the day in these parks. Although there is still a lot to do, we have to continue gaining in the culture of detail,” President Lisara Corona, first secretary of the Communist Party in the Diez de Octubre neighborhood, described in a poetic tone.

Finally the local government got down to work and planted trees, painted containers and “recovered institutions”

Finally, the local government got down to work and planted trees, painted containers and “recovered institutions,” said the official, who, however, is not satisfied and says that the population must get involved. “We have added the work centers and given them the tasks of clearing the ground, beautifying, painting and adorning their facades with our symbols. But we still feel dissatisfaction.” For the changes to last, she said, the neighbors themselves must get involved.

Nor did she overlook the private companies, which she accused of monopolizing the landfills arranged for the residents. “A lot of waste is generated, especially cardboard, which they sell to the Raw Materials Company. Today it all goes into the containers used by the population,” Corona said.

The leader tried to show Díaz-Canel that she works hard and that State institutions “do not have to be ugly, dirty or covered with grass. That does not depend on resources; it depends on the will to transform, to have a beautiful, pleasant place, to love the city and have a sense of belonging to the municipality where we live.” The inability to collect the 30,000 cubic meters of garbage that the city produces daily, without fuel, trucks or workers, was overlooked.

From Díaz-Canel, only one sentence, with the usual voluntarism, was reflected in the article: “We should never stand idly by; what is being done now shows that we can organize ourselves and do things well.”

“One would never see this in front of MININT or some other important Government building”

While working on other “fronts” such as foreign investment, teams of workers are mobilized in the capital to clean the city, says Granma. This Friday, however, 14ymedio visited one of the largest trash dump sites in the capital, located at the confluence of San Nicolás and Rayo streets, in Central Havana.

A mountain of garbage surrounds the church of San Nicolás de Bari y San Judas Tadeo, the latter very popular in Cuba for being considered the patron saint of difficult causes. The families of the prisoners, the rafters lost at sea and the migrants who take the “volcano” route (through Nicaragua) pray and frequently carry candles.

The garbage, which has merged with the uneven architecture of the block, seems to form plazas and gazebos around the buildings themselves. The waste not only overflows from the containers and covers the entire facade of the church – obstructing doors and windows – but also, there are old frayed shoes hanging from the electric wires.

The trash has attracted numerous dumpster divers, who pile up around the containers looking for trinkets and food. “One would never see this in front of the MININT (Ministry of the Interior) or some other important government building,” complains a neighbor. “It’s here because no one cares about the faithful who have to pray the Hail Mary while they swallow flies.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

