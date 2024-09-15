Cuban Activist Jorge Cervantes Is Exiled, Forced by the Regime To Choose Between “Banishment or Prison”

He did not reveal which country he is in and explained that the authorities took him directly to the plane

14ymedio, Madrid, September 12, 2024 — The Cuban regime forced Cuban activist and former member of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (Unpacu), Jorge Cervantes García, into exile last Tuesday. As the opponent himself revealed on social networks, the authorities gave him a choice between “banishment and prison” and, after deciding to leave the country, led him directly “to the stairs of the plane.”

In a video shared on social networks, the activist did not reveal which country he’s in but said that, although he consulted with people close to him about his decision to go into exile, it was impossible for him to communicate with his family during his transfer from Santiago de Cuba to Havana and before boarding the plane.

As for the leader of the Unpacu, José Daniel Ferrer, this Thursday the European Parliament will vote on a resolution to call for the release of the activists and all the Island’s political prisoners.

Cubalex announced the granting of an extracriminal license to political prisoner Carlos Manuel Pupo Rodríguez

For its part, the Cubalex platform announced the granting of an extracriminal license to the political prisoner Carlos Manuel Pupo Rodríguez, due to “his critical state of health.” As the organization explained on the social network X, the opponent suffered an ischemia that had an impact on the right side of his body. It also reported that this Wednesday his condition would be evaluated to determine if he would be discharged.

Pupo is not the only prisoner of conscience who, due to his health – which has deteriorated in prison – has obtained an extracriminal license. Last May, Lisdani Rodríguez, one of the two sisters from Placetas, Villa Clara, arrested after demonstrating on 11 July 2021 (11J), was released from prison after being diagnosed with placenta previa – a condition that can cause intense bleeding – during her pregnancy.

Rodríguez was granted a one-year leave after her family and several organizations denounced the terrible conditions of the Guamajal women’s prison, in Santa Clara, to attend to a pregnant woman. The young woman had also noticed the deterioration of her health, and her mother accused the prison authorities of pressuring Rodríguez to abort and to hide sensitive medical data. The young woman gave birth on September 6th.

This Tuesday the Change.org platform created a campaign to call for the release of another Cuban political prisoner: Lizandra Góngora Espinosa, a mother of five who was sentenced to 14 years in prison after participating in the protests of 11 July 2021 (11J), in Güira de Melena, Artemisa.

The Change.org platform created a campaign to ask for the release of political prisoner Lizandra Góngora Espinosa

“The Cuban authorities falsely accused her of sabotage, robbery with force and public disorder, crimes that she did not commit. Lizandra is a member of the Republican Party of Cuba, an opposition organization to the regime, which makes her the target of reprisals by the Cuban government,” says the statement from Change.org, which recalls the numerous occasions in which the prisoner has had her health endangered in prison.

“Lizandra’s children are also suffering the consequences of their mother’s imprisonment. They are bullied at school because of their mother’s political position. In addition, Lizandra’s husband, Ángel Delgado, has received warning letters from the authorities, threatening to take custody of the children if they continue to miss classes to visit their mother in prison,” the organization adds.

This Wednesday, Cubalex reported that at least 26 prisoners have died in the custody of the Cuban State during the first half of 2024. Among the deaths documented by the NGO are those of Luis Ángel Benítez Hernández, Luis Yasser Mesa Brito and Daniel Herrera, who “were subjected to aggression by the police before dying,” says the platform.

Translated by Regina Anavy

