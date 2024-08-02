Cuba Receives 32 Rafters Returned by the United States for a Total of 899 From Several Countries in 2024

The United States estimates that if the pace is maintained, by the end of the fiscal year some 245,000 Cubans will have entered.

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, August 1, 2024 — Cuba received this Wednesday 32 irregular migrants returned by the United States Coast Guard Service (USCG), which now totals 899 deported to the Island from different countries in 56 returns so far in 2024, official media reported. This new group is made up of 26 men and six women who had participated in an illegal exit from the country and were later intercepted by the US Coast Guard.

After their arrival at the port of Orozco, in the western province of Artemisa, an investigation was initiated against one of the rafters “for allegedly having committed a crime,” according to a statement from the Ministry of the Interior.

The governments of Havana and Washington have a bilateral agreement for all migrants arriving by sea on US territory to be returned to Cuba.

The governments of Havana and Washington have a bilateral agreement for all migrants arriving by sea on US territory to be returned to Cuba

Deportation flights were also resumed in April 2023, mainly for people considered “inadmissible” after being held at the U.S. border with Mexico.

According to a recent report by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), in June there were 17,563 Cubans who arrived in the United States, the smallest number during a calendar month of the current fiscal year 2024 that began last October.

According to the data, there are now 180,925 Cubans who have entered the United States in the last nine months, and if this pace is maintained, at the end of the fiscal year (September 2024), there will be 245,000 Cubans who have entered.

Since the beginning of the year, Cubans have also been returned on commercial flights from the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.

In the last three years, Cuba has recorded an unprecedented migratory exodus both for the volume of migrants and the prolonged time period due to the serious economic crisis on the Island, with frequent and prolonged power outages, shortages of food, medicines and fuel, galloping inflation and a partial dollarization of the economy.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.