Castrochavismo is Anti-Semitic

Governments similar to those of Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Bolivia are bitter enemies of Israel

14ymedio, Pedro Corzo, Miami, 3 November 2024 — The leaders of that cocktail of repression and inefficiency that we know as Castrochavismo are by nature anti-Semitic. They feel repulsion towards the Jewish state and its citizens, and are complicit with terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, maintaining a close relationship with their godfather, Iran.

The Jewish nation is a promoter of democracy and the rule of law and a defender of civil and religious freedoms, which directly clashes with the proposals of Governments associated with Castrochavism.

Israel, without being a perfect state, is a socio-political heresy for the mentality of the faithful, especially if compared to the State of Iran.

Perhaps the most conspicuous of these leaders in their attacks against the Jews was Hugo Chávez, who on the eve of Christmas 2006 declared: “The world has enough for everyone, but it turns out that some minorities, the descendants of those who crucified Christ, took possession of the riches of the world.” This was largely ratified by his successor, Nicolas Maduro, who declared that “the Zionists control the world” and that Jews were behind the opposition protests.

The governments of Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Bolivia are the bitter enemies of Israel on the continent, in addition to Gustavo Petro’s Colombia, which broke off relations with Tel Aviv over the attacks on Gaza without condemning the abominations of Hamas on October 7, 2023. The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, also broke off relations and condemned Israel’s offensive in Gaza but not the crimes committed by Palestinian terrorists.

Although Fidel Castro invented Castrochavismo, he never confessed to being anti-Semitic. However, the hatred mixed with envy he felt towards the United States and his deep rejection of democracy led him to act against the State of Israel by developing close alliances with Arab nations.

In 1973, in Algeria, during a summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, Castro announced that Cuba would break diplomatic relations with Israel. In October of that year, he helped Egypt and Syria in the Yom Kippur war, and sent troops and equipment to Syria. Israel, since 1992, has voted in favor of the U.S. embargo against Cuba but abstained in 2016, as did Barack Obama.

The Cuban dictator was the first to receive the Iranian despots as saviors. During one of his presidencies of the Non-Aligned Countries, in 1979, Castro invited the leaders of the Islamic revolution to join the entity by participating in the summit in Havana. Thus began a long friendship between both governments that would have an impact on the satellite regimes of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia, laying the foundations for the presence of fundamentalist terrorist groups in those countries.

Castro was not a theorist but a talented and dedicated practitioner of taking and holding onto totalitarian authority

Fidel concluded alliances with countries, personalities and proposals that coincided with his interests. He allied himself with the Soviet Union and wrapped himself in atheistic Marxism, but this did not hinder his alliance with the most uncompromising Islamic leaders, such as the Iranian theocracy.

Castro, as a fundamentalist of power, was not a theorist but a talented and dedicated practitioner of taking and holding onto totalitarian authority. In Cuba, he forged a network of faithful who are unable to survive without him. Neither the accumulated failures nor the collapse of the Cuban economy has broken the regime that Castro inaugurated more than 65 years ago.

Forty-nine years of absolute power allowed the Caribbean pharaoh to create a framework of officials within Cuba that he could replicate in numerous Latin American countries, by providing material, logistics and advice to any aspiring leader who shared his grudges. Many of the democratic leaders of the hemisphere should recognize that their stupidity and tolerance for Castroism has forced them into exile, and their Cuban peers are also responsible.

Translated by Regina Anavy

