Ballplayer Ediel Ponce Left Cuba To Escape Military Service and Will Now Play in the Major Leagues

Two more players, Ronald Lázaro Mena and Yermin Neyra, have settled in the Dominican Republic.

14ymedio, Havana, 15 June 2025 — Ediel Ponce reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Angels this Saturday. The ballplayer left Cuba in 2024, resentful because, after representing the island at the pre-World Baseball Championship in the under-18 category in Panama, he received an order to enlist for military service. That was his award for being the top pitcher of the team at the event.

Ponce told the platform Tigres Avileños that, despite their good level of play, he could not avoid the compulsory military service, and no manager did anything to release him from the call. “It hurt a lot. I never thought that would happen to me in Ciego de Ávila,” said the player.

The athlete revealed that he experienced constant neglect by the Provincial Baseball Commission in his native Ciego de Ávila. “When I was in the National Series they told me that I was their ’child’ and that they liked me very much, but all that changed. Nor did I ever receive the ’Rookie of the Year’ trophy in 2024. All that bothered me quite a bit,” he recounted last September.

The young man settled in the Dominican Republic, where his initial goal was to perfect his technique so he could compete for a US Major League contract. He was embraced by the academy of Fausto Chiqui Mejías, who is a reference among Major League pitchers.

Ponce appeared before the scouts and, according to journalist Francys Romero, “several of them highlighted an innate ability to throw strikes as his strongest asset.” In addition, “his best pitch is the change-up, and he also masters the curve and sinker. He is able to throw a straight between 89 and 91 miles per hour.” With these qualities, he is assured of a rapid advancement in the Minor Leagues.

While the Ponce agreement was being announced, the departure of two other prospects for Cuban baseball to the Dominican Republic was confirmed. These are Ronald Lázaro Mena and Yermin Neyra.

Mena, said Romero, “was one of the best pitchers in the youth category in 2025.” In this stage he recorded 37 strikeouts, four wins and reached a 2.12% ERA. His straight has come close to 92 mph. The athlete was closely followed by teams from the Professional League of Japan.

For his part, Neyra is a central outfielder, with outstanding power and speed in the bases.

Translated by Regina Anavy

