Argentina’s Prime Minister Milei Removes His Foreign Minister for Voting Against the US Embargo on Cuba

A few months ago, the minister had denounced the presence of “infiltrators from Cuba and Venezuela, specialists in destabilizing Governments”

EFE/14ymedio, Buenos Aires, 31 October 2024 — The President of Argentina, Javier Milei, suddenly dismissed his Foreign Minister, Diana Mondino, on Wednesday for her vote in the United Nations General Assembly in favor of the resolution against the US embargo on Cuba.

The resolution, without binding effects, was approved, as in previous years, by an overwhelming majority (187 votes in favor, 2 against – the United States and Israel – and the abstention of Moldova).

This decision surprised the Argentinians due to the strong alignment of the Milei Government with Israel and the United States in terms of foreign policy, and the president’s emphatic rejection of left-wing governments.

In an interview Mondino then declared that there were “infiltrators from Cuba and Venezuela in the country who are specialists in destabilizing Governments”

The performance of the foreign minister in this case contrasts with the radical positions she had expressed last March against the Cuban regime. In an interview, Mondino then declared that there were “infiltrators from Cuba and Venezuela in the country who are specialists in destabilizing governments.” This comment earned her this answer from Cubadebate: “Little insight and quite manipulative, Diana Mondino.”

As soon as Argentina’s vote in the UN was known, a wave of rumors began in the local press about a possible removal of Mondino from the Government, which at the moment had not released information about the reasons for her departure.

“The new foreign minister of the Argentine Republic is Mr. Gerardo Werthein,” announced the presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, on X.

The designated foreign minister is an important local businessman, close to Milei. Since last April he has served as Argentine ambassador to the United States.

A veterinarian by profession, Werthein also served as president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA) between 2009 and 2021, and was a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Translated by Regina Anavy

