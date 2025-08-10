A Blackout Facilitates the Theft of Millions of Pesos From a Small Company in Sancti Spíritus, Cuba

Four people involved are captured, including a former employee of the company.

14ymedio, Sancti Spíritus, August 9, 2025 — In the early hours of July 11, a daring criminal operation was carried out amid a blackout in Sancti Spíritus. Landservi SURL, a wholesaler in the agri-food sector located in the Chambelon area, was the victim of a million-peso robbery. Four people, two of whom were identified as the main perpetrators, were arrested and confessed to their involvement, according to an official report issued by the Ministry of the Interior.

The assailants took advantage of the lack of surveillance and electrical power to access the premises. They climbed up, created a hole in the zinc tarp roof and entered the premises. One of those involved had previously worked at the company and knew every nook and cranny of the place and where the money was kept.

The two main perpetrators were arrested, confessed to their guilt and named two others involved.

The investigation did not require a large technical deployment by the police. Progress was made, as is usually the case in Cuba, thanks to information from the population, including a couple of anonymous complaints. Following the initial proceedings, the two main perpetrators were arrested, confessed their guilt and named two others involved. One of them would have transported the loot in a cart to his home; the other acted as an intermediary for the purchase of the means of transport that facilitated the theft. Both would have received considerable compensation.

The finding of material goods acquired with the stolen money, such as two modern motorcycles valued at more than one million pesos each, two electric motors, five high-end mobile phones, clothing, a cart, and the recovery of 2,500,000 pesos in cash show the magnitude of the theft.

Frequent blackouts have become ideal scenarios for the increase in criminal acts.

At the scene of the crime, expert work was able to identify fragments of fingerprints that matched samples from the detainees. Those involved are currently in pre-trial detention, while their possible link to other robberies in the town is being investigated.

Behind the official account, this theft highlights persistent structural problems. The frequent blackouts have become ideal scenarios for the increase in criminal acts. Weak surveillance in a strategic area shows deep cracks in institutional and business security.

The participation of a former company employee opens up an ethical and control gap in human resource management. The awarding of compensation to those involved, who received large sums for participating in the transfer and brokering of the theft, suggests a more complex level of criminal organization than a simple robbery. A script is developed with the assistance of various actors who seek to quickly gain economic benefits without taking the direct risks of the act.

The newspaper Escambray erroneously calls the company “Lancervi.”

The official narrative works with an economy of words. A criminal act is presented; the modus operandi is explained; the arrest and recovery of the loot are confirmed; and adherence to the law is affirmed. But faces, claims and voices are missing from this synthesis..

There is no testimony from the owners or from the managers of the small town, which Escambray erroneously calls “Lancervi.” There are no data on the impact of crime on commercial operations, nor analysis of the economic environment that drives these crimes. The Landservi robbery is not only a story of intruders sneaking out at night but also a reflection on an increase in the complexity of crimes in Cuba.

Translated by Regina Anavy

