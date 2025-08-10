Pay for a Turn to Withdraw Money: Cuba’s Banco Metropolitano Implements the Ticket ‘App’

The system is already working, but “people still don’t know about it,” said an employee at the Obispo branch in Old Havana.

14ymedio, Juan Diego Rodríguez, 8 August 2025 — A line on the left for the outdoor ATMs; another on the right for the indoor cash registers; and a third line for checking balances and transferring money from the machines. Among the crush of people waiting this Friday outside branch 308 of Banco Metropolitano in Old Havana, not one of them knew that the establishment now offers the option of booking an ATM appointment through the Ticket app, as the bank announced on its social media.

Asked about it, an employee confirmed that the system is already up and running, but that “people still don’t know about it.” Today, in addition to that first branch, located on Obispo Street between Cuba and Aguiar Streets, Banco Metropolitano added seven more offices with pre-reservation via Ticket. The branches participating are: number 262, at Cuba and O’Reilly Streets; number 266, at O’Reilly and Compostela Streets, and also in Old Havana; number 247, at 23rd and Montero Sánchez Streets; number 250, at Línea and Paseo Streets, both in Plaza de la Revolución; and three more, in Guanabacoa (280), San Miguel del Padrón (286), and Marianao (313).

However, once a customer downloads the app, which until now has been used for various procedures, especially purchasing fuel at gas stations in Havana, it constantly produces errors. After several attempts, Nadia, a resident of El Vedado, was able to get her appointment. Each appointment costs 10 pesos.

A glance at Banco Metropolitano’s Telegram page, on the other hand, reveals a common complaint among many users: the bank is experiencing “technical problems” and transactions through Transfermóvil aren’t working.

“It won’t let me log in, I need to make an urgent transfer, please provide an answer.” “Is there a problem with the transfers? Do you know what’s going on? Weren’t they supposed to have updated it last week?” “How long will the problem with Transfermóvil last?” All these are questions asked by annoyed customers.

The picture was completed by the fact that the bank had no connection.

None of the complaints received a response, despite their numerous online submissions. To address them, the bank also requested appointments through Ticket. “The only difference between scheduling appointments for questions and complaints and for banking services of any kind is that the former is free,” Nadia joked.

How will they combine reserved appointments with Tickets with time in the “traditional” line, which doesn’t seem to be disappearing for the time being? It is an open question.

