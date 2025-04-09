With Eight Solar Parks and More Fuel, Cuba Remains on the Verge of Total Blackout

This Monday, the impact exceeded 1,800 megawatts due to “demand above the forecast,” according to UNE.

14ymedio, Havana, 8 April 2025 — The energy deficit forecast by the Electric Union of Cuba (UNE) for this Monday, 1,636 megawatts (MW), with a consequent impact of 1,706 MW, was already serious, but ended up being even more so. The lack of MW reached 1,801 at the time of peak demand, reported the State this Tuesday, due to a “demand above forecast.”

This is an unprecedented situation, because although the authorities have announced similar figures before – like on February 12 – the impact has ended up being less. When they first announced a 1,800 MW deficit last October, the country plunged into a total blackout from which it took several days to recover.

In Havana, this Tuesday, there are multiple power cuts due to heavy rains, and people are desperate at the prospect of the national energy system (SEN) collapsing again. This would be the fifth time in half a year that the country has been plunged into total darkness.

For this reason, the profusion of devices designed for moments without electricity does not stop growing. Light bulbs that come on just when the power goes out; batteries that are charged with sunlight; refrigerators with reinforced closure so that not a drop of cold can escape during blackouts; fans with backup included that provide a few minutes of breeze before shutting down; and gasoline generators that promise an energy backup in the hours without supply are some of the devices that Cubans resort to, faced with the inability of the State to provide a basic electricity supply.

As in so many other public services before and now, Cubans have chosen to pursue life with electricity. Just as they close the windows to avoid flies coming in from the nearest mountain of garbage not picked up by the Municipal Enterprise, or take a syringe they need to receive an injection with them when they visit the hospital, everyone also tries to find a way to recharge their mobile phone, run the electric coffee machine or sleep with a fan.

This is the case when there are already eight solar parks in operation, generating 1,010 megawatt-hours, which is an indication of how insufficient the plan for the “energy matrix change” is.

The big problem these days is not, as on other occasions, the lack of fuel. In March, Venezuelan oil exports to Cuba continued to rise. From the historic low of 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January, it went up to 42,000 bpd in February and 50,130 in March. Also, the various tankers that arrived on the Island last month offered a break in that regard.

The main drawback is failures in thermal power plants (CTE), most of which are well past their 30-years of useful life. The units out of service include: two units of the CTE Máximo Gómez de Mariel, in Artemisa; two others of the Carlos Manuel Céspedes de Cienfuegos; one at the Lidio Ramón Pérez, of Felton, in Holguín; and another at the Ernesto Guevara plant in Santa Cruz del Norte, in Mayabeque.

Due to lack of lubricants, there is a 186 MW deficit in distributed generation plants

For this Tuesday, the forecast is a maximum demand of 3,500 MW for an availability of 1,927 MW, with a deficit of 1,573 MW. The actual peak-hour output is expected to be 1,643 MW.

Some private businesses benefit from this scenario, like the restaurant Cerdito House, which delivers food to homes and prides itself on offering “the best Creole food with courier to all of Havana.”

Along with the wide range of products advertised on their networks -pork in pieces, whole, roast, chicken, meat with peppers and tomatoes, yucca with mojo garnish, congrí, salad, soup, croquettes and ice-cream- they indicate: “No matter the blackout, we cook!”

