“We’re Not Going To Be Like Cuba,” Promises an Honduran Minister Indoctrinated on the Island

14ymedio, Havana, 21 August 2025 — Honduras and Colombia are opening their doors wide to Cuban “literacy” programs, just when local voices are warning about ideological indoctrination and agreement opacity. Honduras’s own Secretary of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Luther Castillo Harry, mocked those who criticize the government for “turning the country into Cuba.”

Castillo Harry defended the so-called “Cuban Scientific Pole” and played down the poverty that is observed on the Island. “The same conditions are found in Honduras and any developing Latin American country,” he said. He also claimed that Cuba created “five vaccines” with which it immunized its population free of charge, without mentioning that the country had one of the highest mortality rates in the region during the Covid-19 pandemic. The minister attributed all the hardships of the Cubans to the “inhuman genocidal blockade,” and, as a finishing touch, closed his speech with a raised fist: “¡Hasta la victoria siempre, compañeros and compañeras!”

In 2024, he declared to his country’s press that “Cuba is the beacon that lights the way for the world.”

The Garifuna* doctor and current official of the Honduran Executive, Castillo Harry has maintained a close and public relationship with Cuba since 1999. That year he began his training at the Latin American School of Medicine, in Havana, and since then has maintained full political harmony with the regime, with constant praise for the Revolution. He has been interviewed by the Round Table and other official media, where he has defended Cuban medical cooperation with militant fervor. In 2024 he declared to the press of his country that “Cuba is the beacon that lights the way for the world.” Now in office, he has relentlessly promoted bilateral agreements to facilitate the entry into Honduras of more “missions” from the Island.

In 2023, the Honduran newspaper El Heraldo revealed the literacy agreement signed with Havana: 123 Cuban teachers for 10,000 lempiras a month (about $400), for an amount exceeding 14.7 million annually (more than half a million dollars). The newspaper also noted fears that the plan would include “ideological indoctrination” and “political proselytism” in Honduran classrooms. Added to this are the international allegations of “modern slavery” that weigh on professionals exported by the regime.

The myth of the Island as a pedagogical reference does not hold up in concrete results.

While in Tegucigalpa the Cuban brigades defend themselves with Castrist slogans, in Colombia they are also given the red-carpet treatment. A commission headed by the National Director of Adult and Youth Education of the Cuban Ministry of Education, Maura Tomasén Leon, and the Doctor of Pedagogical Sciences, Aida Terrero Lafita, arrived in the capital of the department of Magdalena, with the goal of teaching literacy to 30,000 older adults.

The goal, according to the organizers, is to “strengthen” Phase 2 of the Yo Sí Cambio, Todos Alfabetizados program. The reception was enthusiastic: “a world power country in education,” proclaimed the local administration about Cuba. However, the myth of the Island as a pedagogical reference is not supported by concrete results.

Shanghai University’s Academic Ranking of World Universities, also known as the Shanghai Ranking, published this August its list of the 1,000 best universities on the planet, selected after evaluating more than 2,500 institutions with objective indicators such as Nobel prizes, highly cited researchers, publications in Nature and Science and per capita academic performance. The list included 18 universities in Brazil, four in Chile, two in Mexico, two in Argentina and even one in Colombia. No Cuban university appeared in the famous ranking of Shanghai.

Colombia boasts of “learning” from the Island’s educational model, but local media and opposition groups demand content controls, transparency in contracts and guarantees against sectarianism in classrooms. It is not a question of rejecting literacy, they say, but of preventing the entry into schools of closed packages of Cuban State pedagogy, which, according to critics, includes textbooks, teachers and political narratives.

* Wikipedia: People of mixed free African and Amerindian ancestry that originated in the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent and traditionally speak Garifuna, an Arawakan language.

