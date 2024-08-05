We Are All Venezuela

The electoral scam of Maduro and his supporters is now bathed in the blood of citizens who demanded their rights and with the imprisonment of many others

14ymedio, Pedro Corzo, Miami, 4 August 2024 — The Venezuelan opposition leadership, particularly María Corina Machado and Edmundo González, accepted the challenge of the autocracy to participate in the presidential elections without a minimum of guarantees. They were aware that the electoral authorities were loyal to the regime and that they would hinder the management of the campaign. In honor of both opposition leaders, popular support was massive, unprecedented in the country, despite the collective certainty that the rulers have always been cheaters, as they demonstrated once again on July 28.

Both leaders faced the frustration of large sectors of the population with some opposition leaders of the past. According to experts, several of them made serious mistakes of their own free will, and others simply made wrong decisions. Opposition is not easy, a condition that worsens dramatically when fighting a ‘regime of force’ that counts among its best tools an absolute lack of scruples.

They breathed into their supporters the lost confidence and the certainty that triumph was possible, although they fought against thieves and murderers

Machado and González prevailed over the disappointments with rigor, talent and devotion. They showed an admirable personal courage because they voluntarily became targets of any minions of the government and its fans. They breathed into their supporters the lost confidence and the certainty that triumph was possible, even as they fought against thieves and murderers.

The opposition carried out a totally atypical electoral campaign in our hemisphere. Consummating the programs was a complicated obstacle course for the conveners and those summoned. However, everyone overcame the difficulties with massive attendance at the campaign events and at the polls on election day.

Venezuelans want to leave Castrochavism in the same way that it was imposed, through elections, although they must never forget that the true nature of that regime is violence seasoned with military coups, which happened on more than one occasion during the 40 years of democracy that the country experienced.

The electoral scam of Nicolas Maduro and his supporters is now bathed in the blood of citizens who demanded their rights and with the imprisonment of many others. Popular protests have been answered with arrests, kidnappings and murders, events that unfortunately will not stop as long as there is resistance to fraud. On the contrary, government violence will escalate to unsuspected levels as long as there are opponents of the farce.

There is no doubt that the Venezuelan opposition has chosen the most difficult path, which is inexorably that of duty. The men and women who are part of it have faced numerous difficulties, particularly their leaders, who have assumed the risks with dignity and courage.

Resistance is vital for democracy to succeed. It is hard and tragic, but if the opposition abandons the fight, the Venezuelan regime could be as long-lived as the Castro regime, now in its 65th year, with the same characteristics as the Communist military dictatorship on the Island.

Maduro and his acolytes could accentuate their state of siege. Precarious freedoms and non-existent citizens’ rights would be more limited. The repression, the preferred instrument of Castrochavism, could harden to unprecedented levels.

They know that the end of one could be the end of all, and for reasons of survival, in addition to the network of interests they share, they have to support each other

The future is one of a struggle, much bloodier and more complicated than now. The enemies of freedom are consistent with their tyrannical purposes, to the extent that these could be the last elections held in the Bolivarian homeland, unless the denunciations spread massively, until they manage to make them admit the fraud.

The allies of Castrochavism are increasingly emboldened. Venezuela’s regional partners are aware of the fragility of their mandates. They know that the end of one could be the end of all, and for reasons of survival, in addition to the network of interests they share, they have to support each other.

The imperial dictatorships of Russia, Iran and China, staunch enemies of human rights, are not far behind. Venezuela is part of their network of influence and they will always support its autocracy.

For our part, those of us who fervently believe in our rights, citizens and governments, we must support the Venezuelan Democrats until the end. We must not compromise. Everyone’s freedom depends on freedom for the land of the Libertador, Simón Bolívar.

