US To Ban Visas for Foreign Officials Who Facilitate Irregular Migration

EFE/14ymedio, Washington/Madrid, 5 March 2025 — The Trump administration announced on Wednesday that it will ban visas for officials from other countries who, in its opinion, facilitate irregular migration flows to the United States. “Countries along migration routes must do their part to prevent and deter the transit of aliens seeking to illegally enter the United States,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

According to the head of US diplomacy, the visa restrictions will apply to foreign government officials, including immigration and customs officials, airport and port authorities and other individuals believed to be responsible for deliberately facilitating illegal immigration.

“These measures will remain in place until these officials assume responsibility for ensuring that policies are established and current laws are enforced to prevent the transit of these individuals,” he said.

Rubio’s decision expands a 2022 policy implemented by the then-Biden administration restricting visas for officials of airlines and other private transportation companies that facilitate the movement of undocumented migrants seeking to reach the United States.

Following that announcement , several airlines that connected Cuba with Nicaragua, such as Air Century, Sky High or Aruba Airlines, suspended their charter flights, but others continued.

Under the measure, for example, visa restrictions were imposed last September on the owners of a European charter flight company for considering that it facilitated irregular migration through Nicaragua. At that time the sanctioned company was not identified, but the only two companies that fit the description were the Romanian Legend Airlines and the German Universal Sky Carrier, involved in previous scandals related to the transport of migrants.

Other companies operating charter flights to Nicaragua were the Dominican companies Sky High Aviation Services and Air Century; Aruba Airlines, with Venezuelan capital; the Egyptian company Alexandria and the Libyan company Ghadames Airlines, linked to Vladimir Putin and whose director was sanctioned in June by the US and later arrested in Libya for promoting illegal migration.

