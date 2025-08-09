Tobacco Is Recovering in Pinar Del Río, Cuba After Months of Blackouts and Lost Hectares

Last June, the authorities of Consolación del Sur complained that 385 hectares of the tobacco crop were ruined by lack of irrigation.

14ymedio, Havana, August 9, 2025 — After months of declaring blackouts, agricultural losses and figures that seemed more appropriate for a disaster zone than for a “tobacco power,” the Cuban tobacco industry is growing again. At least, this is what the Ministry of Agriculture claims, announcing that the production of twisted tobacco for export reached six million cigars during the first half of the year. According to the agency, this figure exceeds what was achieved for the same period in 2024.

The news catches Cubans off guard, because just two months ago they read in the official press that the panorama for tobacco-growing municipalities like Consolación del Sur, in Pinar del Río, was anything but promising: 385 hectares of tobacco had been lost due to blackouts and lack of irrigation, and the yield was only 79% of that expected.

Even so, and against all odds, this Saturday the State newspaper Granma announced that not only has the plan for delivery of cigars to Habanos S.A been fulfilled by 90%, but the manufacture of cigarettes is also going strong. In fact, the Communist Party paper applauded the results, despite “two very complex months” from failures at the BrasCuba factory, located in Mariel, where production has now reached its “productive peak.”

Out of the 192 million packages planned, some 201 million were produced, so the target was surpassed at 103.4%.

The industry, said its managers, even surpassed the production plan for cigarettes: of the 192 million packages planned, some 201 million were manufactured, so the target was surpassed at 103.4%.

The recovery of the curing sheds affected by Hurricane Ian in 2022 and an upturn in agricultural production compared to the previous year are also part of the optimistic facade of Tabacuba, although there is no lack of signs of a debacle in one of the sectors that, paradoxically, the State most pampers.

Mechanized production suffers from a lack of imported parts, although according to the managers of Tabacuba, they have already produced 80% of what was planned, with the hope of catching up in the last two months of the year.

Even taking into account the delays in the production of cigarettes, the data contrast with the disaster declared by the authorities of Pinar del Río last June. It was planned to sow 1,500 hectares in the year with an expected yield of at least 1,778 tons, but the output was only 1,301 tons, a drop of 27 per cent.

The blow was also felt in the number of cujes (sticks for hanging the tobacco leaves): 1.9 million were achieved, just 79%, when 2.5 million were expected.

Interviewed by the official press, the farmers then admitted to being concerned about the harvest, although they assured that they would continue working “with what there is.”

