To Rob Warehouses Criminals in Cuba Take Advantage of the Indolence of the Guards

14ymedio, Madrid, 16 April 2025 — The televised war on crime offered its second part yesterday on State TV’s Round Table program. The authorities were very satisfied to have detected a multitude of illegalities, theft of electrical power and transportation of merchandise “mainly related to the trafficking of food, medicines, weapons, fuel, cash and other illicit products.” In these activities, “vehicles from the state sector involved were identified, (…) and administrative and criminal measures were applied when necessary.”

This Tuesday’s program on Cuban Television was dedicated to offering the results of the second “national exercise for the prevention and confrontation of crime, corruption, illegalities and social indiscipline,” which was held between March 24 and 29 to give continuity to the first, between December 2 and 7 last year. The objective of this plan is “a fundamental pillar for the maintenance of internal order and citizen peace,” said Colonel Hugo Morales Karell, deputy chief of police.

The “exercise” seems to exist more in name than in results, since no improvement was detected in the barely three months that separated the first part from the second, which invites us to think that there is more propaganda about the fight than the fight itself. The authorities know where to look, and it is what they apparently did for yesterday’s data display. Morales Karell said that patrols were reinforced in the places “with a higher incidence of crime,” which “allowed the protection of economic objectives where sensitive and important resources for the population are stored, such as ration stores (bodegas), shops and warehouses.”

The “exercise” seems to exist more in name than in results, since no improvement was detected in the three months separating the first from the second

According to the colonel, criminals take advantage of the indolence of the guards, on whom administrative and criminal measures have been imposed.

The numbers came out high. Some 100 people were arrested for offenses related to theft, slaughter or possession of livestock meat. Drugs, one of the current concerns in the country, occupied part of the attention, with more than 46 interventions in communities, bars, discos and rental houses where almost 47 kilos of all kinds of drugs were seized, as well as electronic cigarettes and “large sums of money.” In order to put a stop to this problem, 400 training activities were carried out in schools and workplaces, although the phenomenon is still on the rise.

There was also an increase in transportation penalties. Fines of 14,000 pesos were imposed, many of them on drivers carrying passengers without adequate protections, a situation which does not improve because of the decline in public transport service. In the first quarter of this year, the mass casualty rate increased, said the deputy police chief, who also spoke at length about prevention.

“People with inappropriate behavior were taken to PNR stations or other places to carry out preventive actions in the community. These meetings are held with groups for prevention and social care. It is not a question of ’stopping for stopping’, but that previous work with social prevention groups has been exhausted, as well as job offers or warnings to abandon problematic behavior. When this is not respected, the crime of disobedience is committed,” he said.

In addition, probation has been suspended for some persons who failed to comply with their obligations, and young people “with inappropriate behavior” have been followed up, including the increase of “surveillance on the population.”

In addition, probation has been suspended for some individuals who failed to meet their obligations, and “misbehaving” youths have been followed up

The work of prevention put special emphasis on the Prosecutor’s Office, represented on television yesterday by the deputy attorney general, Alina Montesino Li, who gave data on penalties. Pre-trial detention occurred in 86 per cent of cases related to serious crimes, 97 per cent of which were drug trafficking. There were 297 oral hearings in which prosecutors promoted “exemplary trials,” she said, in order to “strengthen justice and legality.”

As for economic crimes, 80 tax audits of state and private entities resulted in the recovery of 121 million pesos and the detection of 649 violations, including “double counting, warehouses with undeclared inventories, abusive prices and tax evasion.” There were also fines in the amount of 22 million pesos, although the prosecutor stressed that “only 30 cases” – in just 5 days – went through criminal proceedings, since priority is given to “prevention and voluntary compliance.”

Among the most revealing data in her speech was the confirmation, already perceived by the whole population, that contracts are concluded without proper tendering processes “or with obvious favoritism,” in addition to leases that were not collected from their beneficiaries or whose resources were diverted. There were also numerous instances of electrical power being stolen through illegal connections. There were 13 criminal proceedings related to these matters.

“Our people are key in this battle. Each complaint strengthens transparency and justice,” said the prosecutor, who thanked the more than 11,000 citizen complaints that have been dealt with so far this year.

Acela Martínez Hidalgo, Deputy Comptroller General of the Republic, also spoke about public accounts. There were 310 preventive actions in entities of national and local subordination, both in the business sector and in the budgeted, but in 39% of the entities visited (121), “a harmonious and effective implementation of the methodology was not achieved.” The official concludes that there is a lack of training and stressed the importance of workers feeling “connected” to the company.

Finally, Judge Ileana Gómez Guerra, President of the Chamber for Crimes against State Security, re-emphasised the drug problem, and 111 “exchanges” were organized in secondary and higher education establishments to alert them to its dangers. Visits were also made to “offenders who had competed their sentences, to verify their behavior with members of the CDR [Committees for the Defense of the Revolution] and other mass organizations.”

“The majority maintained proper conduct, but the 173 who did not, according to the gravity of their conduct and the most worrying cases, had their parole status revoked and could no longer serve their sentences in freedom”

Of the 65 people who were placed on parole, 55 had “better behavior,” but 10 had their benefits revoked for persisting in “inappropriate behavior.” Without much detail, she mentioned that 143 people who were sanctioned “donated blood, 76 participated in voluntary work and more than 20 made donations to homes for children without family support,” actions which seem more forced than the result of good will.

In addition, there were 37 exemplary trials in eight provinces, mainly for drug trafficking, carrying and illegal possession of weapons and embezzlement, among others. As a result, 51 people were sanctioned, 96% with deprivation of liberty or correctional work with internment.

The 20 who were sentenced for drug-related offences received sentences ranging from 6 to 15 years. “This crime is very damaging to society, hence the importance of maintaining a policy of zero tolerance,” she insisted, before noting that the trials have been recorded and given “visibility through the media.” A phrase in which she perfectly summed up the real purpose of these “exercises”: staging.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.