Three Cuban Baseball Players Escape Two Hours Before a Game in Mexico

14ymedio/Swing Completo, Havana, 7 November 2024 — Cuba arrived this Wednesday at the Mexican stadium Coloso del Pacífico, in Tepic (Nayarit), without three of its players. Two hours before the baseball team boarded the bus that transported them, Branlis Rodríguez, Over Cremet and Alexis Varona “were absent from the group,” reported journalist Francys Romero.

A few weeks ago, a committee of the US Major Leagues said that the Mexican stadium met all the requirements to hold international professional competitions, reported Swing Completo.

Accompanied by the ghost of the escapees, Cuba suffered a 9-1 defeat against Mexico in the exhibition game this Wednesday. The 18 players were escorted by three coaches and three other team members, who did not try to prevent the escapes. At the head of the delegation was Ángel Ortega, manager of Granma in the last National Series, accompanied by coaches Guillermo Carmona from Industriales, Abeicy Pantoja from Las Tunas, and Jorge Hierrezuelo, Jesús Bosmenier and Carlos Marín.

The Cuban Baseball Federation decided to form an alternative team, because the national team is in Taiwan for the Premier 12 tournament, which will be held between November 13 and 18 in Japan, Taiwan and Mexico.

The athletes arrived in Mexico last Tuesday and had to have their luggage ready a day later before leaving the hotel, to return to the Island as soon as the match against the Aztecs ended.

The receiver Alexis Varona was part of the team that Ortega summoned. In that same position were called William Saavedra, Yunier Mendoza, Osvaldo Abreu, Yunier Rondón and Jeison Martínez.

Last May, on Facebook, Por la Goma highlighted Varona as one of the “best second bases” of the National Series. “He has defended more than one position, even in the outfield. He is a very useful baseball player in any team.”

The outfielder Luis Cremet “had a luxurious year” in the last National Series, according to the All In 1 Deportes portal. “He is a natural slugger, one of the few that the province of Guantánamo has,” it said. The player from Guantanamo was accompanied in the team that arrived in Tepic by Frederich Cepeda, Dennis Laza, Yaser Julio González and Ariel Hechavarría.

Branlis Rodríguez was among the five pitchers called up by Ortega. The others were Dani Betancourt, Randy Cueto, Armando Dueñas and Alberto Pablo Civil. The left-hander was an important piece of the Pinar del Río team that lost the National Series against Las Tunas.

Translated by Regina Anavy

