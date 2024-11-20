‘They Closed the Doors on Me and I Finally Had To Leave Cuba,’ Says Singer Haydée Milanés

“For there to be real change, there must be democracy and free elections, something hat has not happened in sixty-five years.”

Manuel Weiss/EFE (via 14ymedio), Mexico City, 31 October 2024 — In a recent interview in Mexico city, Cuban artist Haydée Milanés — daughter of legendary singer Pablo Milanés— spoke about her work with her father and the critical political and social situation on the island in the run-up to the release of her most recent album, “Requiem for a Love,” on November 8, from which the hits “Tu Nombre” (Your Name) and “Dime Si en Sí ” (Tell me if in itself) are extracted.

“Since I was little, my father’s music has shaped my path,” says the artist, daughter of the legendary Pablo Milanés. “At home, we were always surrounded by music and musical friends. I attended his concerts. He was my first musical influence, not only his work but also the type of music he championed: traditional Cuban ’trova’ and ’filin,’ genres that were forgotten or marginalized in Cuba. Over time, however, I began to create my own style, which was also shaped by other influences.”

Initially, she found having the surname Milanés as to be “a huge challenge,” especially when trying to launch a career at such a young age — she was only eighteen or nineteen-years-old — when no one knew anything about her other than who her father was. It made it difficult to differentiate her work from his.

“I wanted my musical identity to be appreciated for something other than my last name, which made me a bit rebellious. For my first album, I asked that they use only my first name, without the Milanés,” even though I realized it’s a part of who I am,” she says.

In spite of her youthful rebelliousness, father and daughter did sometimes share the stage and even managed to produce an album together, something that she describes as “a unique experience.”

“I made my first recording at age ten on one of his records. We appeared together on stage several times over the years but it wasn’t until 2014 that I decided to produce an album together… It was a very natural process, like at home when he taught me how to sing backup,” she recalls

Haydée describes her style as a fusion that respects her Cuban roots. “Above all, I am a Cuban singer. The essence of my music is in trova, bolero, filin and son. But I have also been influenced by jazz, Brazilian music and other genres. I think that every fusion is enriching as long as the identity of each artist is maintained.”

As for her most memorable collaborations, she mentions having sung with Lila Downs, Julieta Venegas and Silvia Pérez Cruz, describing these experiences as “enriching,” both musically and spiritually. “The most unique experience, however, was working with my father. He gave me gave me complete creative freedom to produce this album.”

With respect to the situation in Cuba, Haydée admits that she has faced difficulties in expressing herself freely, which ultimately led to her leaving the country. She currently lives in Miami. “Artists in Cuba come under a lot of pressure if they express what they really think. I did use social media to condemn what was happening but I also suffered the consequences. They closed the doors on me and I finally had to leave Cuba because the situation had become untenable. Living abroad has allowed me to express myself more freely, though there is always a certain fear,” she says.

Milanés is wary on the future of Cuba, mentioning the difficulties —food shortages, power cuts, suppression of any form of protest — arising from the harsh conditions in the country. “I admire both those in Cuba and abroad who continue to criticize and seek change. Social media has been key to highlighting what is happening visible,” says Milanés.

She is skeptical about the situation on the island getting better any time soon. “I don’t see things opening up long as the regime remains in power,” she says. “For there to be real change, there must be democracy and free elections, something that has not happened for sixty-five years. The Cuban people deserve the freedom to make their own decisions and to prosper without fear.”

