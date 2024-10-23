The US Does Not Rule Out Providing Assistance to Cuba and Attributes the Blackouts to the ‘Mismanagement’ of the Regime

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre explained that the Administration is “closely monitoring” the energy situation on the Island

14ymedio/EFE, Havana/Washington, 21 October 2024 — The White House said on Monday that it is closely following the blackouts that Cuba has suffered in recent days and does not rule out providing aid to the Island, although it specified that the Cuban Executive has not requested assistance.

In a press conference requested by the EFE news agency, the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, explained that the Administration is “closely monitoring” the energy situation on the Island.

“We are concerned about the possible humanitarian impact on the Cuban people. As we have seen in recent years, the economic conditions of Cuba, derived from a prolonged mismanagement of policies and resources, have undoubtedly increased the difficulties of the Cuban population,” she said.

Jean-Pierre also emphasized that the United States “is not responsible” for blackouts or the general energy situation in Cuba, contradicting the Cuban authorities, who have blamed the commercial “blockade” that Washington has maintained on the Island for more than six decades.

The spokeswoman explained that the Cuban government “has not requested any help so far,” although she did not rule out providing it in the future if they do. In the event of such a request, she explained, the US Administration would “evaluate the next most appropriate steps.”

At the beginning of the general blackout, on October 18, the US Embassy issued a warning: “All US citizens in Cuba or who plan to travel to Cuba must be aware of and plan according to this situation.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

