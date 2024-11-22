The Tree of a Thousand Voices Arrives in the Country of Only One Grunt

Full of words, the 15-metre-high structure is a hymn to freedom and the power of literature.

14ymedio, Natalia Lopez Moya, Havana, 18 November 2024 — Those who pass through Havana’s Plaza de Armas these days will come across a huge installation by French artist Daniel Hourdé.

The tree of a thousand voices extends its branches in the central space and, instead of leaves, displays an infinite number of book pages. Loaded with words, the ensemble, 15 meters high, is a hymn to freedom and the power of literature. But its foliage, with fragments of Lorca, Proust and Goethe, takes on another meaning in Cuba, a country marked by censorship and editorial dogma.

The texts, which hang like fruits of human knowledge and creativity, include a wide catalogue of poetry, narrative, art history and philosophy. The wind can shake the structure, shake the steel pages that creak and clink, creating a unique symphony on each occasion, but it cannot bring down the thick trunk that supports human creation. The gusts can barely beat the flowers, just as intolerance barely manages to hit literature but never uproot it.

Standing near the base, one only has to look up to read names that Cuban publishing policy in recent decades has looked down on, such as Octavio Paz and Milan Kundera. But there are also many other works that Cuban readers have missed because the economic crisis has reduced the publication of international authors while resources continue to be allocated to supporting propaganda. More than a thousand voices, Hourdé’s tree seems like a chorus of cries that remember the unpublished titles, the stories not disseminated and the gaps left in so many bookstores and libraries.

The piece has also landed at a very complicated time for freedom of expression on the island. The 15th edition of the Havana Biennial could not take place in a worse context with hundreds of political prisoners and artists, such as Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, sentenced to prison for pushing the limits of narrow cultural policy. The intensification of repression, the tightening of censorship and the lack of opportunities for creators have also contributed to the fact that the exodus among painters, sculptors, actors and writers has been especially dramatic.

The Tree of a Thousand Voices arrives in the middle of an artistic wasteland where much of the diversity that Cuban culture once displayed has been lost. If the piece symbolizes freedom of expression, as its author has stressed on numerous occasions, it can only be read in this place as a call to attention. Its branches and leaves filled with words grow and expand in a plaza cleaned up for tourists, in the framework of an event that functions as a showcase for a plurality that does not exist and surrounded by people who have been denied the right to decide what they can read and what voices they can listen to.

